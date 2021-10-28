Anonymous threat leads to heightened security at Bradford High School

An anonymous threat of a shooting put Bradford High School on alert Thursday morning, with Kenosha Police sweeping the building and students kept in classrooms in the morning.

According to Kenosha Unified School District administration, Bradford received an anonymous voicemail at about 7:15 a.m. stating that a school shooting would occur at 8 a.m. Upon receiving the message, school administration immediately called the Kenosha Police Department, which searched the building and secured entrances to the school.

“Nothing took place — there were no incidents of any kind that occurred as stated in the message,” a message from the district stated.

Kenosha Police declined to comment on the threat, referring questions to the school district.

Tanya Ruder, the district’s chief communications officers, said police recommended school staff prevent any movement within the school throughout the first period, which ended at 8:20 a.m. “Due to the timing of notification and student arrival, this was determined to be the best plan of action. In addition, for the safety and security of all, police swept the building and secured all entrances prior to the start of the school day.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}