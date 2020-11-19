Another Illinois company moving to Pleasant Prairie; Nosco Inc., a labeling and carton manufacturer

"Pleasant Prairie has always been a destination for new businesses looking to expand and grow their business," he said. "This isn't new for Pleasant Prairie. We've had several decades of growth and development. It's just a testament to the good planning, and also, we've been very conservative in taxes.

"And likewise, we've been making sure that when people invest in the community, they have the services necessary so they can perform their jobs. The biggest service we can do, is when they come into the area, they don't have to worry or think about local government. The services are provided to them that they need to function to continue to serve their customers and produce product."

Another recent move

Last week, Mundelein, Ill., business, RealChem Manufacturing, Inc., announced it also would move to the LakeView Corporate Park and relocate into an existing industrial building at 7844 102nd St.

RealChem manufactures hand sanitizer, disinfectant, antiseptic and other products for janitorial, sanitation institutions and consumer markets. The company plans to bring 12 members of its senior management group to the new facility and will hire eight more senior staff members from the region, according to Managing Director Kerston Russell.