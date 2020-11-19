Another Illinois company moving to Pleasant Prairie; Nosco Inc., a labeling and carton manufacturer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — For the second time in a little more than a week, a Lake County, Illinois-based company has announced its plans to move to the village.
Gurnee-based Nosco Inc., a subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., plans to relocate one of its facilities to the LakeView Corporate Park by July, according to a release issued by the company Thursday.
The new 170,000-square-foot facility, at 11200 88th Ave., will produce offset cartons, digital labels and serve as Nosco's corporate headquarters. The site also will house Nosco's Graphic Services, Solutions Engineering and administrative staff.
"We're excited to launch this new site to serve our customers even better," Nosco President Craig Curran said in the release. "It has been a long journey to find the right place for Nosco's future, but we are certain this location will set us up for growth and success moving forward."
The excitement goes both ways, as the village is ready to welcome Nosco, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
"We're excited that they selected Pleasant Prairie," he said. "They've been in the process for several years, trying to find the right fit and the right home. We've been aware of them. I know KABA (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) has been working with them extensively, and we're pleased that they selected us.
"I think that they'll find our business community an asset as they continue to grow," Thiel said. "We're pleased to see them make this investment in Pleasant Prairie."
The release states the move will allow Nosco to provide an enhanced customer and employee experience, a better supply chain efficiency and operational flow, consolidate and develop its workforce and better optimize and automate its facility.
Sites across the country
Nosco employs between 700 and 750 people nationwide and plans to bring about 300 in the move, according to the release. Nosco sites in Lockport, N.Y.; Bristol, Pa.; and Carrollton, Texas will remain open.
Locations in Waukegan, where Nosco has been since 1934, and the previous Haapanen Brothers site in Gurnee, Ill., which was acquired earlier this year, will close.
During the transition, Nosco will maintain facilities in Gurnee and Bridgeview, Ill., which will remain operational to support carton, label, literature and commercial print business.
Nosco has been in business since 1906 and currently serves more than 400 customers.
Thiel cited the village's strong tradition with businesses as one main attraction that continues to draw interest in landing in Pleasant Prairie.
"Pleasant Prairie has always been a destination for new businesses looking to expand and grow their business," he said. "This isn't new for Pleasant Prairie. We've had several decades of growth and development. It's just a testament to the good planning, and also, we've been very conservative in taxes.
"And likewise, we've been making sure that when people invest in the community, they have the services necessary so they can perform their jobs. The biggest service we can do, is when they come into the area, they don't have to worry or think about local government. The services are provided to them that they need to function to continue to serve their customers and produce product."
Another recent move
Last week, Mundelein, Ill., business, RealChem Manufacturing, Inc., announced it also would move to the LakeView Corporate Park and relocate into an existing industrial building at 7844 102nd St.
RealChem manufactures hand sanitizer, disinfectant, antiseptic and other products for janitorial, sanitation institutions and consumer markets. The company plans to bring 12 members of its senior management group to the new facility and will hire eight more senior staff members from the region, according to Managing Director Kerston Russell.
In addition, the company plans to hire 75 to 100 new employees.
