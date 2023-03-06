A second member of a Kenosha County commission responsible for examining equity among racial and ethnic groups, calling into question whether the county’s leader believes racism exists.

Derrell Greene, who was appointed to the commission in 2021, submitted his letter of resignation dated March 3 to County Executive Samantha Kerkman on the heels of fellow member Brad Backer, a local attorney. Both resigned in protest of Kerkman’s picks to fill two vacancies that have existed since last year on the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Both have criticized Kerkman, saying she has not taken seriously the issue of racism in Kenosha County.

Kerkman’s nominations for appointment, which will be considered before the Kenosha County Board on Tuesday, are:

Bristol resident Xavier Solis, a private practice attorney who has worked as an advocate counsel for Kenosha and Racine county courts and the state public defender’s office. Solis has also served as a guardian ad litem in Kenosha County.

A. Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer and a candidate for sheriff in last year’s election.

In his letter, Greene, a retired director for the county’s Veterans Services Division, accused Kerkman of disregarding the commission’s recommendation in October last year to add an African American woman to the panel. Greene added that the county executive “made it more egregious” by selecting two additional men to serve.

The two nominees would be replacing commissioners Brian Martinez and Tyler Arentz, who resigned for personal reasons last year.

Before Greene’s and Backer’s resignations, and should Solis and Gonzales be formally appointed on Tuesday, the commission would have had seven men and two women.

“How is that equitable?” Greene asked.

Both Backer and Greene said Kerkman failed to fill the two vacancies in a timely manner. According to both men, the vacancies were supposed to have been filled within 30 days of an established timeline by the County Board. They said Kerkman informed them she would have her picks to fill the vacancies ready in November.

Greene said he believes the executive has “no desire” to help the commission meet its objectives.

The commission was established in 2021 with a stated mission to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current procedures, and to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

As outlined in a resolution adopted by the County Board, the commission shall — at a minimum — reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

Greene added that, given her nominations, Kerkman did not “have a clue or belief that racism exists in Kenosha” despite the County Board’s 2021 declaration that it was a “public health crisis” that warranted the creation of the commission to assist the local government increasing racial equity.

“I believe that racism is a real problem in Kenosha and it’s unfortunate that you, as the leader of the County, don’t feel the same way,” Greene said. “Your actions today and cavalier attitude in addressing this issue have shown to me that you do not care that racism exists in Kenosha nor do you plan to do anything about it.”

Kerkman, on Monday, thanked Greene for his service to the commission, as she did with Backer following his resignation on Friday when her selections were announced.

She said she respected Greene, but countered his statement about not wanting the commission to succeed.

“As for his statement about my interest in the development and success of the commission, I have absolutely no wish for it to fail,” Kerkman said in a statement. “I believe that the commission needs a balance of experience and perspective in keeping with the diverse nature of our community, and I have tried to strike that balance with my recent appointments.”

Kerkman said as a result of the new vacancies she would re-open the application process “for anyone who may have missed the last round of applications to also be considered.

“The deadline for applications will be March 17, with appointments to be announced shortly thereafter,” she said.