Another new lease on life: He's recovering from injuries after diving into lake to save his son

Short said that’s the message she’s delivered to her fiance in the past, and one that she hopes now has hit home.

“They shouldn’t dive into Lake Michigan at all,” Short said. “I don’t like Lake Michigan because of all the currents. It freaks me out. They went out there (that day) to play in the sand, not to go in to swim.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Smalley said he’s tried to reassure his son that he’s not to blame for what happened.

But it certainly was a tough lesson on what to do and what not to do in the lake, he said.

“It kind of set in hard at the beginning, because it’s something that probably could have been prevented,” he said. “Me being a parent and overprotective like I am when we’re at the beach as it is, it set heavy on me. I try to make him feel good about it and try not to dwell on it.

“I tell him he’s my hero. He saved me. If he wouldn’t have been able to help me (I’m not sure how it would have turned out). I just try to keep encouraging him that he did nothing wrong. I know he thinks about it, and he knows that he was playing, and that’s the reason I jumped in.”

Deja Vu