Another new lease on life: He's recovering from injuries after diving into lake to save his son

In the blink of an eye late last month, everything changed for Kenosha’s Anthony Smalley Sr.
Again.
For the second time in just two years, Smalley, 44, was faced with a catastrophic injury.
This time it was after he dove into Lake Michigan from the North Pier when it appeared his 8-year-old son was in danger.
The result was a central chord spinal injury that led to a 10-hour surgery the following day at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to reconstruct his crushed neck — but like a miracle, Smalley is on the road to recovery.
Speaking from his wheelchair with his fiance, Jenny Short, outside the hospital last week, Smalley told the story of June 28 that began with a trip to Simmons Island with his son, Anthony Smalley Jr.
A day on the lakeSmalley, who was released from Froedtert on Friday and returned home to Kenosha, said the outing with his young son began innocently enough.
But it quickly turned to disaster when he looked into the water and saw his son appearing to struggle with another boy. As it turned out, the two weren’t in any danger, but instead were playing around.
Only the elder Smalley didn’t see it that way, and did what any father would do — his protective instincts kicked in, but as he entered the water, something went terribly wrong.
“My son and this kid were playing around like they were drowning, and like any parent, I just reacted, ran and jumped in,” he said. “I must have landed close to them because I felt my head hit the bottom. At that point, I couldn’t move anything.
“I was able to get up and get a little bit of breath, yell at my son and tell him I couldn’t move. My son grabbed one side and the (other) boy grabbed the other side, and with the waves, they got me to shore.”
From there, bystanders at the beach pulled Smalley out the rest of the way to await for medical personnel to arrive. He was flown to Froedtert by Flight for Life immediately after.
The water levels near the pier had changed, Smalley said, from about at his chest to below the knees, so instead of being able to safely dive in, he struck the bottom of the lake.
“They were swimming, and I was on the pier just watching the water,” he said. “I could literally see the change from when we got there to a couple hours later. When we got there, it was like the tide was in. ... An hour later, you could see that the water was down a little more.”
Short said she was at home when her cell phone rang after the accident, but because she didn’t recognize the number, she ignored the first two calls.
On the third one, she figured it was important, which of course it was.
“It was some guy who said, ‘I’m down at the beach, Anthony got hurt and I have your son,’” she said. “(The caller) said his dad couldn’t move at all.”
Information was sketchy at that point, Short said, until another call from a Kenosha police officer informed her that Flight for Life was en route to take her fiance to Milwaukee.
More phone calls from the hospital ensued, she said, to update her on how things were progressing, and then the waiting game followed with the nearly full-day surgery to begin putting her fiance on the road to recovery.
Struggling with strength
The journey to get where he was able to plan on returning home has been difficult for Smalley, who continues to struggle with the strength in his arms, especially the left one.
“It’s rough,” he said. “You go from 100% being a man to damn near almost being a vegetable in a split second. It’s almost a month later, and I’m about 75% of what I used to be. I’m still half paralyzed in my upper body. It’s hard for me to just to even think about it.”
Given the situation, Smalley said he can’t really look too far down the road at the moment. “I’m just taking it day by day,” he said. “It’s hard when I think about it.”
The surgery rebuilt Smalley’s neck, which suffered a massive injury from his C-7 vertebrae all the way up, with titanium that will lead to a lengthy rehabilitation that may last several months to maybe even a year.
“And that’s just in my neck,” he said.
Initially, Smalley couldn’t feel his knees, but he said his leg strength has started to return, which leaves the neck and mainly his left arm as the two problem areas.
“I have movement, but I have no strength in my upper body,” he said. “I can lift it, maybe two inches, but I have no strength other than that. My legs aren’t too bad, except for my left one. There’s tingling underneath my knee cap, which is a sign of (having) no feeling. Same thing with my toes. It’s iffy.”
Most of that June 28 day is a blur, Smalley said, as his memory has blocked out nearly everything from just after the moment of impact.
“I remember the initial impact,” he said. “I have bits and pieces that it was my son and the other kid pulling me out. But once I hit the beach, I don’t remember anything from there. I don’t remember anyone else helping or anything.”
But doctors are optimistic for the future, he said, which is nothing short of a miracle.
“That’s exactly what the surgeon said,” Smalley said. “He said, ‘I do not know how the same day you come out of this kind of surgery and your legs are working (or) that you have any kind of motor functions whatsoever.
“For some reason, (God) still wants me here in some form.”
Not that there isn’t some fear and hesitation that he may never fully recover, which Smalley said sits in the back of his mind.
“I’m more fearful that I’m not going to get my arm back,” he said. “I really haven’t gotten much back out of it in three weeks. They’re telling me that (I have) full muscle function and full everything. There’s just no strength.
“I literally have to basically reprogram from the shoulders to the elbow.”
Knows the lake
Smalley said he’s well-versed in how Lake Michigan operates after a lifetime of swimming in those very waters.
“That’s the spot where we always go swimming,” he said.
The ever-changing water levels at that spot at the end of the pier make it not only unpredictable, but also dangerous, Smalley said.
“You could jump in one minute and everything is fine,” he said. “The next minute, a boat could go out of that harbor and the whole current is just 100 % dangerous.”
And if anybody doesn’t believe what he’s telling them, all people have to do is see the effects of what happened to him, Smalley said.
“If they had seen before and see me now, they would understand how dangerous that water is,” he said. “When the kids were playing earlier that day, (the water) was up to my chest. (When I dove in), it was up to my knees. So that water dropped almost three feet in maybe an hour.”
Short said that’s the message she’s delivered to her fiance in the past, and one that she hopes now has hit home.
“They shouldn’t dive into Lake Michigan at all,” Short said. “I don’t like Lake Michigan because of all the currents. It freaks me out. They went out there (that day) to play in the sand, not to go in to swim.”
In the aftermath of the accident, Smalley said he’s tried to reassure his son that he’s not to blame for what happened.
But it certainly was a tough lesson on what to do and what not to do in the lake, he said.
“It kind of set in hard at the beginning, because it’s something that probably could have been prevented,” he said. “Me being a parent and overprotective like I am when we’re at the beach as it is, it set heavy on me. I try to make him feel good about it and try not to dwell on it.
“I tell him he’s my hero. He saved me. If he wouldn’t have been able to help me (I’m not sure how it would have turned out). I just try to keep encouraging him that he did nothing wrong. I know he thinks about it, and he knows that he was playing, and that’s the reason I jumped in.”
Deja Vu
In what has to be the scariest of ironies, Smalley found himself back at Froedtert nearly two years to the day from another calamity when a car he was working on at home fell on him and crushed his pelvis and left him with a temporarily paralyzed right leg.
Smalley said he had his car up on jacks to work on the exhaust system when something happened that caused it to suddenly fall right on top of him.
“I got to the last bolt, and I think my hand slipped and hit one of the jacks,” he said. “The car went up just a hair and the whole thing slid, and the rotor and everything was sitting right on my lap. You’re talking about 7,200 pounds.”
And that’s where the car stayed for between 25 and 30 minutes until help could arrive — but just like the incident in the lake, it appears things could have turned out a whole lot worse.
Smalley said one of the studs impaled him, and doctors at that time said he narrowly averted bleeding out and dying right there at home.
“Due to the length of time the vehicle was sitting on me, it basically killed all the nerves,” he said. “There was no feeling or anything. I had surgery where I was impaled with the stud. They said it was millimeters away from a major artery.”
Smalley remained at Froedtert for a week after that accident, and proved the doctors wrong by quickly getting back on his feet, he said.
“They were telling me I wouldn’t walk again,” Smalley said. “I told (Short), ‘There’s no way, I’ll be walking within a week.’ Any time I wasn’t sleeping, I was trying to walk.”
What lies ahead?
Now that he’s home, there’s plenty of work ahead to make the adjustment while the rehabilitation continues, Short said.
“He can do a lot of stuff for himself, so that’s a good thing,” she said. “He can get up and walk, but he really only has one arm (for now). ... Over time, he’s been able to move his arm more. Throughout, it’s been getting better and better.”
Smalley had already begun the physical rehabilitation portion of the journey before he left Froedtert, and both he and Short were given some directions on how to proceed while at home.
That’s a process, too, Short said, as she needs to know what kind of help to provide just doing every day activities.
“He’s not supposed to up and down stairs by himself or walk far distances by himself,” she said. “If he’s going to walk downstairs, I’m supposed to be in front of him, so if he does fall I can catch him.”
And if that weren’t enough, Short is closing on a new house Monday, but they’ve received lots of help from family and friends, which is greatly appreciated.
But suddenly being forced into watching instead of helping is a tough mental hurdle for Smalley to overcome.
“That’s the part that upsets me a little bit, because that’s what I like to do,” he said. “I like to help with everything. I feel helpless. ... It’s hard for me, but I know the (family) is helping.”
Added to the list of helpful moments is that Smalley’s employer, CompX International in Grayslake, Ill., has been very supportive throughout, he said.
And that take a big load off, especially with such a long road that still needs to be traveled.
“They’re standing 100% behind me,” Smalley said.
Smalley hopes to repay that loyalty by returning to work, where he serves as a team lead.
“That’s all he talks about, that he wants to get back to work,” Short said.
Smalley said he may have more surgeries down the road, but that will depend on how things progress from here.
For now, he’ll be rehabilitating in Kenosha, with other trips planned to see the doctors at Froedtert as well.
“We really won’t know until they do another scan,” he said. “They’re going to give me an estimated time of how (the neck) heals, and then we’ll come back up (to Froedtert).”
The care he’s received at Froedtert has been exceptional, the couple said.
“My surgeon is in at 6 a.m. every morning asking how I’m doing, checking vitals and everything,” Smalley said. “He’s a good surgeon.”
Time for a good dinner
On the immediate to-do list, however, was finding some solid food to enjoy after several weeks of being given just liquids as his daily nourishment.
Because of the extensive surgery to both sides of his neck, Smalley said doctors monitored the liquids to make sure everything inside was working.
“He hasn’t been able to eat regular food since it happened,” Short said.
And that is a direct result of the extensive work the surgeons did immediately after he arrived, Smalley said.
“They moved so many muscles around,” he said. “It could affect my swallowing, or my esophagus may not be straight.”
But when the time comes? He’s looking forward to enjoying a nice steak.
And after everything he’s been through, he’s certainly earned that.
