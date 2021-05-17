Another stretch of Highway KR to close Thursday

SOMERS — The long-term closure of Highway KR from Highway 31 east to 43rd Avenue is scheduled to begin Thursday to accommodate road reconstruction crews.

The only access to this segment of the road will be from the east, according to a project update memo. No posted detour has been published.

The $59 million Highway KR project is part of the broader highway reconstruction of 16.5 miles of roadway in and around the Wisconn Valley Development.

The project includes:

• Widening Highway KR from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road.

• Adding overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multi-use path, turn lanes and wider shoulders.

• Intersection improvements at Highway 31 and Old Green Bay Road.

• The realignment of Highway EA.

• Installation of a three-tier retention pond on the northeast corner of KR and I-94.