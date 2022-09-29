"Antigone" opens Sept. 30 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — Carthage College's theater department is performing the classic Greek tragedy “Antigone,” written by Sophocles and directed by Herschel Kruger.

Performances start Sept. 30.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the college's Wartburg Theatre, on the north end of the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The story focuses on Antigone, the daughter of the great Odysseus.

When you’re born to parents as great as hers, the pressure is mounting from the very start of your life.

That pressure grows exponentially when her brother, Polynices, is killed.

King Creon rules that under no circumstances may Polynices be mourned. If he is to be defied, the punishment is death by stoning.

Antigone -- brave in her own right -- ignores the threat and goes through with a ceremony to honor her late brother.

"Antigone" tells the story of family, the truth of the divine, and how far one is willing to go to be loyal.

"This Greek classic has been performed for centuries all over the world and tells a timeless story that will entrance audience members to the core," Kruger said. "The cast of 'Antigone' has the opportunity to share the truth of a woman who is strong -- and a life that is meaningful."

The cast includes Jessie Skonesey, Claire Bromley, Carly Flemming, Nat Silvera, Mitchell Clark, Lily Lourigan, Ally Kline, Katie Layendecker, Lily Anderson, Owen Weaver, and Taylor Mae Bulanek.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, go to carthage.edu/tickets.