"Antigone" wraps up run at Carthage College on Saturday

Carthage College’s theater department is tackling one of the great tragedies — “Antigone,” written by Sophocles about 441 B.C. — with a young student at the center of the action.

The title character of Antigone, who defies a king to honor who deceased brother, is being played by Jessica Skonesey, a Carthage freshman.

“Jessica is doing a great job,” said Herschel Kruger, the Carthage professor who is directing the show. “Antigone is the youngest child in the family (14 years old) and I wanted to find someone who could portray this without trying to ‘act 14.’

“Jessica is a super hard worker,” he added “and brings a lot of experience and dedication for a first-year college student. She was the first person off-book (lines all memorized) and is practically DLP (dead letter perfect) with her lines.”

On stage, Skonesey “takes direction well and is a great scene partner,” Kruger said. “She also has the ability to reach the depth of the characters choices and understands the impact and the ultimate price of her convictions.”

This play is some 2,000 years old, but Kruger said college students can still relate to the characters.

“I think this transfers very well to our students today,” he said. “Women are still being marginalized by the power brokers (men) who are taking away their rights or trying to take away their rights by unwarranted judicial decisions regarding reproductive rights, as well as rights to marry who they choose and other life defining decisions.”

“Antigone” has been performed, in different formats, since its debut. The story has also been adapted into books, operas and movies.

Surprisingly, before this production, Kruger had never acted in or directed “Antigone.”

“I have read the play and have seen a couple of productions over the years,” he said. “I think what makes this such an iconic play is its tragic structure. This play asks many questions: What is justice, who is right and who decides? It carefully constructs the arguments from both sides and doesn’t allow for easy answers or simple solutions.

“It is because of this that Antigone is such an important and inspirational character. She inspires us as a heroine not only because she defies and confronts authority, but to a larger degree she inspires us because she remains adamant in her convictions when faced with doubt and uncertainty.”

As the play gets ready for its final performance, Kurger said audience reaction “has been great. Greek drama has a tendency to repeat key information and ideas, so you are able to follow it even if you miss something the first time.”