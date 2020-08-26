Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday

In one video, the man with the rifle is seen running down the street, pursued by others trying to stop him, yelling that he had just shot someone. The man falls to the ground, still holding the rifle. As people run toward him, one holding a skateboard, he fires his weapon, appearing to shoot two people. Someone begins shouting “medic!”

After the shooting, the man with the rifle is seen getting up and heading away from the scene toward law enforcement in armored vehicles, at first running, then walking with his hands up. A man can be heard frantically trying to call the attention of law enforcement to the man walking with the gun.

“That dude just shot them. Dude right there just them all down there. Hey, he just shot them. That dude right there, he shot someone,” a man screams. The man with the gun then walks beside law enforcement who are advancing in the armored vehicles. “Is someone injured straight ahead?” someone asks as the vehicles drive past the man with the gun.