Anxiety and global warming: A growing source of fear among different age groups

Dr. Karen Cassiday, the past president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, broached a hot topic and stressed that cool minds prevail as she presented on “Decreasing Worry in the Age of Global Warming” at the Salem Community Library on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the Westosha Dems and the Kenosha Democratic Party.

Cassiday began the evening with the question of how many felt more anxiety than they had two years prior. The entire room, about 15 attendees, raised their hands.

Moving onto the subject of anxiety and global warming, Cassiday shared statistics including the staggering number that 72 percent of elementary students through college students worry about global warming every day.

She stated that research shows that worrying leads to anxiety and a feeling of being overwhelmed that manifests as losing sleep, headaches and stomachaches.

The way we consume media is a large factor in the amount of anxiety we harbor, Cassiday said. In this age, people are bombarded with headlines and stories pushed to their electronic devices. The more they click on a specific subject, the more those subjects are fed to them.

“We are hardwired to pay attention to fear,” she said.