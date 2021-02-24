 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anywhere virtual career fair running through March 7; local and regional jobs available
View Comments
alert top story

Anywhere virtual career fair running through March 7; local and regional jobs available

{{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Kenosha News and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair now through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Among area businesses taking part in the event are Fair Oaks Foods, Kwik Trip and Six Flags Great America.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found online at: gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Anywhere Career Fair

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of the Kenosha area," Kenosha News Publisher Mark Lewis said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with seventh OWI
Local News

Man charged with seventh OWI

A California man is being charged for his seventh operative while intoxicated offense after backing into another vehicle on Cooper Road in Ple…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert