Anywhere virtual career fair running through March 7; local and regional jobs available

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Kenosha News and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair now through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Among area businesses taking part in the event are Fair Oaks Foods, Kwik Trip and Six Flags Great America.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found online at: gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of the Kenosha area," Kenosha News Publisher Mark Lewis said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

