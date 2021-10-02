Apartment complex overlooking Lake Michigan advances in Somers for site south of Overlook Park

SOMERS — It's all systems go for a proposed apartment complex in the Village of Somers.
The Village Board last week unanimously approved a rezoning and site plan review request on behalf of Kenosha's BluePaint Development LLC to construct a 68-unit complex on 5.57 acres that overlooks Lake Michigan.
Village officials cast their votes after a scaled-down plan from the original 96 units to 68 was presented at the last Somers Plan Commission meeting in September. The "Diamond Estates of Somers," located at 743-768 Sheridan Road, will consist of 52 two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and four studio apartments across three floors.
The proposed apartment sizes are 967 square feet for two-bedroom units, 629 square feet for the one-bedroom units and 405 and 485 square feet, respectively, for the ground floor and second- and third-floor studio units.
BluePaint Chief Executive Officer David Wallach said on Friday his company is ready to move forward.
"We're very excited," he said. "It's the best piece of property in the village. We're excited now that we have something that everybody is in agreement with to move forward. We're very excited and trying to get in the ground as quickly as we can."
Wallach said there will be some additional "tweaks" to the adjusted plan, but nothing of significance.
From here, both parties will put together a developer's agreement, which Wallach said should come together in a short amount of time.
"Because everybody is in agreement on the project itself and also on how we're going to approach it in terms of construction, I would expect that it would go fairly quickly," he said. "We're hoping to get going. We have a little bit of shoreline work we want to do and some site grading, utilities and things like that. Then full bore vertical by the spring."
Because the complex will be built using Wallach's other company, Wally Walls, a construction material, manufacturing, engineering and design company out of Kenosha, much of that work can be done this winter in preparation for completion in the spring, Wallach said.
"The thought is that we'll be building the building while the snow is flying," he said. "Then erecting it once the snow stops falling. The great thing about modular development is you can build the building while the weather is inclement."
The project originally was brought to the Plan Commission in May 2020. The property, between Seventh and Eighth streets, was purchased in 2019 for $975,000 and is just south of Overlook Park and two miles north of Carthage College.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.
But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.
Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.
The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…
They seemingly sprout overnight from former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…
Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.
The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.
David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.
SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …
When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…
Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…
For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.
Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.