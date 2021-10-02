Apartment complex overlooking Lake Michigan advances in Somers for site south of Overlook Park

From here, both parties will put together a developer's agreement, which Wallach said should come together in a short amount of time.

"Because everybody is in agreement on the project itself and also on how we're going to approach it in terms of construction, I would expect that it would go fairly quickly," he said. "We're hoping to get going. We have a little bit of shoreline work we want to do and some site grading, utilities and things like that. Then full bore vertical by the spring."

Because the complex will be built using Wallach's other company, Wally Walls, a construction material, manufacturing, engineering and design company out of Kenosha, much of that work can be done this winter in preparation for completion in the spring, Wallach said.

"The thought is that we'll be building the building while the snow is flying," he said. "Then erecting it once the snow stops falling. The great thing about modular development is you can build the building while the weather is inclement."

The project originally was brought to the Plan Commission in May 2020. The property, between Seventh and Eighth streets, was purchased in 2019 for $975,000 and is just south of Overlook Park and two miles north of Carthage College.

