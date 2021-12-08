Apartment development at former Frost Manufacturing site gets green light from City Council

After months of preliminary reviews and neighborhood meetings, a proposed 72-unit apartment development proposed for the former Frost Manufacturing site on Kenosha’s east side is moving forward.

The City Council on Monday approved three agenda items linked to the project, dubbed the Frost Flats, at 6523 14th Ave., meaning the development can move forward.

The votes cast pertained to Kenosha’s long-range land-use plan, rezoning the property from light industry to mixed use, and a memorandum of understanding between the city and Impact Seven, the non-profit developer behind the project.

Based on the council-approved plans from the organization, which specializes in affordable housing solutions, monthly rents will range from $392 to $1,610 per month. Some of the units will be subsidized, while others will be market rate.

The apartments are being spread across three buildings, each having 24 units. A mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units are included in the plans.

Impact Seven’s proposal for the site first surfaced early this fall, and the Plan Commission had the first crack at combing through the details before forwarding them on with favorable recommendations to the decision-making City Council.

Along the way, there were a few tweaks incorporated into the conceptual designs, said Michael Carlson, vice president of real estate development with Impact Seven. The goal, he said, is a product that will blend in with the surrounding area — a sentiment reached after receiving feedback at a pair of neighborhood meetings.

“We’ve adjusted the architecture to have more of a residential design,” Carlson said.

During deliberations, several aldermen said they would have preferred single-family housing on the 4.6-acre parcel.

But Tim Casey, director of city development, said the proposition would be difficult for this particular parcel because of its history. Under orders from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, environmental remediation took place that essentially prohibits the construction of basements.

“There’s a clay cap on it,” Casey said of the remediation. “It cannot be disturbed.”

Nonetheless, several council members did vote against the plans, suggesting single-family housing without basements could still be viable for the parcel.

“I’m not in support of this,” Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said. “I know the developer is a good company. But I don’t think this does a darn thing for the neighborhood. I don’t think this is the answer.”

Ald. Shayna Griffin also expressed reservations with the project, though she did cast favorable votes, saying, “I don’t want this lot to be empty.”

“At this point, I almost feel like we should go back and look at the number of units being built,” Griffin said. “It’s the density that I’m concerned about — and the safety as well.”

Ald. Anthony Kennedy expressed his resounding support for the project, citing an ongoing concern with affordable housing options in Kenosha.

“We’re seeing all kinds of pressure in the rental market,” Kennedy said. “It’s important that we keep a mixture of people in this town.”

