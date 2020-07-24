Apartment proposal near Gateway campus in Kenosha resurfaces

More than half — 36 units — would be one-bedroom, based on renderings members of the city Plan Commission reviewed Thursday. As proposed, 18 of the units would be two bedrooms and the remaining 16 units would be designed as studios. Parking spaces and detached garages also are part of the plans.

At the Plan Commission meeting, panelists heard from an ardent supporter of the proposal, the head of Gateway Technical College.

“This project enhances affordable housing needs for Kenosha, and I think it’s a really well designed project,” President Bryan Albrecht said. “I think the architect did a terrific job of blending it into the surrounding neighborhoods.”

While it is an independent project from Gateway and its operations, Albrecht said he believed the housing development would fit hand-in-glove into helping the college achieve its mission and long-term goals.

“We know that there is a need for affordable housing for our students,” Albrecht said. “We’ve not been able to address that. This gives us another resource for students to continue their education and for us to continue to grow our economic value.”