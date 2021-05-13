Appeals court overturns public shaming sentence of Kenosha County judge in local retail theft case

The appellate court disagreed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are not persuaded that embarrassing or humiliating defendants with a state-imposed broad public notification requirement promotes their rehabilitation,” the court ruled.

“While the court also stated that it sought to provide all merchants with an opportunity to protect against theft, the state has provided no legal support for the imposition of a requirement that repeat offenders must self-identify as they go about day-to-day life to personally notify any and all individual potential victims of their criminal history. We do not see where such a requirement would start and stop.”

The appeals court found that the notification would likely result in store managers refusing to allow Brown in their stores, which because of the way the sentence was imposed would have included necessary services like grocery stores.

“Thus the likely consequence — refusal to serve Brown and the attendant public humiliation with being kicked out of a store when she is not doing anything wrong — would undoubtedly occur,” the appellate decision states. The decision states that the condition would also impact Brown’s children as well.