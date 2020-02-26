Appellate court orders new trial for Mark Jensen

As lawyers prepared for that new trial, prosecutors argued that legal decisions on other cases have created new precedents that would allow the “voice from the grave” letter to be used at trial.

Kerkman agreed, and once he decided to allow the letter in evidence, he ruled that any evidence presented at a new trial would essentially be the same as the first. With that, he reinstated Jensen’s conviction.

Wednesday’s appellate court ruling is based on an appeal of Kerkman’s decision.

“The Supreme Court made its ‘firm belief’ abundantly clear not just in a case with facts very similar to the facts in this case, but in this case itself with these same exact facts,” the appellate ruling states.

“With that, we must conclude the circuit court erred in entering a judgment of conviction without a new trial, a new trial which was envisioned by the federal district court when it returned this case to the circuit court with instructions to ‘release (Jensen) from custody unless, within 90 days of the date of this decision, the state initiates proceedings to retry him.'”

