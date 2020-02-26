Appellate court orders new trial for Mark Jensen

More than two decades after he allegedly killed his wife, Mark Jensen will again be headed to trial.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals issued a ruling Wednesday overturning a 2017 decision by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman that reinstated Jensen’s conviction.
In 2008, a jury found Jensen guilty for the 1998 death of his wife Julie.
The appellate court said in its decision that Kerkman erred in his decision to allow a letter Julie Jensen had written about her husband to be admitted to trial.
Kerkman allowed the letter despite earlier decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and a federal court to disallow it.
Because of that, the appellate court said Kerkman erred in his decision to reinstate Jensen’s conviction despite an earlier federal ruling that Jensen have a new trial or be released from prison.
“We reverse (Kerkman’s circuit court decision) and we remand for a new trial at which Julie’s letter and other statements may not be admitted into evidence,” the appellate court stated in its ruling.
The letter
During Jensen's original trial, prosecutors presented as evidence a letter Julie Jensen gave to her neighbor, the letter addressed to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
The letter stated, among other things, “if anything happens to me, (Jensen) would be my first suspect” and “I pray I am wrong (and) nothing happens to me ... but I am suspicious of (Jensen’s) suspicious behaviors and fear for my early demise.”
She also left voicemail messages and made statements to a police officer detailing her suspicions about her husband.
Julie Jensen died not long after delivering the letter and speaking to police. The state argued that Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze.
Jensen has maintained his innocence. At his original trial, his defense attorney argued that Julie Jensen killed herself because she was depressed and acted to frame her husband.
Constitutional violation
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Julie Jensen’s letter and other statements were testimonial and should not have been admitted to trial. Federal courts ruled that the admission of Julie Jensen’s letter in Jensen’s original trial violated his constitutional right to confront his accuser.
“That the jury improperly heard Julie’s voice from the grave in the way it did means there is no doubt that Jensen’s rights under the federal Confrontation Clause were violated,” the court said in ordering a new trial.
New precedents
As lawyers prepared for that new trial, prosecutors argued that legal decisions on other cases have created new precedents that would allow the “voice from the grave” letter to be used at trial.
Kerkman agreed, and once he decided to allow the letter in evidence, he ruled that any evidence presented at a new trial would essentially be the same as the first. With that, he reinstated Jensen’s conviction.
Wednesday’s appellate court ruling is based on an appeal of Kerkman’s decision.
“The Supreme Court made its ‘firm belief’ abundantly clear not just in a case with facts very similar to the facts in this case, but in this case itself with these same exact facts,” the appellate ruling states.
“With that, we must conclude the circuit court erred in entering a judgment of conviction without a new trial, a new trial which was envisioned by the federal district court when it returned this case to the circuit court with instructions to ‘release (Jensen) from custody unless, within 90 days of the date of this decision, the state initiates proceedings to retry him.'”
