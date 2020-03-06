Appellate court will hear appeal in fight over sex trafficking defense in Kizer case

“These are incredibly important issues, and the Court of Appeals should have the opportunity to weigh in,” Wilk said then.

This week, the court of appeals granted the defense petition for leave to appeal.

District Attorney Michael Graveley said the state supports the appellate court review.

“I think it is something that the court of appeals should look at,” Graveley said.

Having a higher court ruling on the issue before the case goes to trial will reduce the possibility that a future jury verdict would be reversed on appeal.

“Rather than try the case twice, the careful thing to do is have it decided now,” he said.

The appeals court asked the defense and prosecution to tell the court within 10 days whether they want an expedited briefing schedule, and stated in the order that the court would set the schedule for the appeal after hearing from the parties on that issue.

Attorneys for the appellate division of the Wisconsin Public Defender and from the Wisconsin Department of Justice will handle the appeal.

Under investigation