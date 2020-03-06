Appellate court will hear appear appeal in fight over sex trafficking defense in Kizer case

“These are incredibly important issues, and the Court of Appeals should have the opportunity to weigh in,” Wilk said then.

This week, the court of appeals granted the defense petition for leave to appeal.

The court asked the defense and prosecution to tell the court within 10 days whether they want an expedited briefing schedule, and stated in the order that the court would set the schedule for the appeal after hearing from the parties on that issue.

Under investigation

At the time of his death, Volar was under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department for child trafficking. That investigation began when a 15-year-old girl called 911 and reported a man had given her drugs and wanted to kill her.

Police found the girl wandering partially clothed in the area near Volar’s home in the 7700 block of 14th Avenue. She told officers she had met Volar through an advertisement on Backpage, a now-closed website that was used for buying and selling sex, and had been having sex with Volar since she was 14.