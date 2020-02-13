Applicants sought for Mahone Fund scholarships

The deadline has been extended for students applying for scholarships offered by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

The new deadline is Feb. 24.

The Mahone Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program is offering college scholarships to eligible high school seniors in the Kenosha Unified School District and at Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

The Mahone Fund will award the following scholarships at the annual Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence gala at Carthage College on April 23:

Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship: Eight awarded at $5,000 each.

Mahone Fund Herzing University Scholarship: Two full-tuition scholarships awarded.

Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship: One full-tuition scholarship awarded.

Mahone Fund Carthage College Access Education Awards: Fifteen awards available.