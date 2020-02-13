Applicants sought for Mahone Fund scholarships

The deadline has been extended for students applying for scholarships offered by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.
The new deadline is Feb. 24.
The Mahone Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program is offering college scholarships to eligible high school seniors in the Kenosha Unified School District and at Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
The Mahone Fund will award the following scholarships at the annual Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence gala at Carthage College on April 23:
Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship: Eight awarded at $5,000 each.
Mahone Fund Herzing University Scholarship: Two full-tuition scholarships awarded.
Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship: One full-tuition scholarship awarded.
Mahone Fund Carthage College Access Education Awards: Fifteen awards available.
“The Mahone Fund is significantly invested in the lives of our young people,” said Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund. “Our CEO mentoring program creates a pipeline of college-ready students and remains committed to exposing and linking our talented young leaders to employment opportunities for their success.
“The Mahone Fund CEO scholarship program provides a major investment toward the student’s career path. Our collaboration with various universities and colleges establishes a direct pathway to prepare our students for their professional careers and global challenges in this very competitive society.”
The mission of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth and to support healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
Applications may be obtained from the participating schools’ guidance offices, the Kenosha Community Foundation or on the website: www.mahonefund.org.
Completed applications must be submitted to students’ guidance counselors or the Kenosha Community Foundation office, 600 52nd St., Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140, by Feb. 24.
For questions or additional information, contact Sabrina Morgan at 262-564-2362, email at morgans@gtc.edu, or Ardis Mosley at 262-945-5708, or email lynde53144@yahoo.com.