Application deadline nears for 2022 Youth as Resources project grants

Applications are being sought for Kenosha County Youth As Resources grant funding for the third distribution of 2021-22.

Youth as Resources is a grant-giving organization that funds youth-designed and youth-led community service projects that benefit individuals in Kenosha County.

Grants of up to $500 are available to groups of Kenosha County youth in grades K-12 who want to make a difference in their community. Each youth group must have a sponsor organization such as a church, school or community agency, plus an adult sponsor.

Projects must clearly meet the YAR definition of “community service,” which is, “Youth and adults contributing time together to make a positive change which addresses a community need.”

Any team of two or more youth living in Kenosha County may apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 14.

Presentations of grant proposals must be made to the youth-led YAR board at its next scheduled proposal review meeting, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Youth As Resources Board is composed of local high school students and adults who meet monthly to listen to 3-minute community service project presentations by youth and divvy out grants of up to $500 to fund those projects.

Youth as Resources is presented in a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension in Kenosha County and the United Way of Kenosha County.

More information about the program, including a link to the grant application document, is available online at https://keno sha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar/.

