Application, nomination period opens for Gateway president candidates

Gateway Technical College has officially opened the application and nomination process for its next president.

Direct nominations, inquiries and application materials will be handled by Greenwood/Asher & Associates, the firm assisting the college in selecting the new president, which is listed in the profile.

Gateway defines the role of the president as the chief executive officer for the college, reporting to the board of trustees. The president is responsible for the day-to-day administration, management, and oversight of all college operations. The president leads strategically and works with a wide range of internal and external constituents to execute the college’s mission, vision and educational philosophy.

The president develops business partnerships to increase philanthropy and private funds for programming in support of the Gateway Technical College Foundation. The president must also advocate locally, regionally and nationally for the distinctive technical college mission aligning the needs of students, employers and the regional economic conditions of southeast Wisconsin.

An extended presidential profile, and guidelines to apply or nominate a candidate, can be found at the college’s presidential search page of www.gtc.edu/presidential-search.

Current Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht announced earlier this year he would be retiring this fall. Albrecht has served as president and CEO since 2006. Under his leadership, Gateway has grown its national standing as an innovative college for student success, learning strategies and workforce development.

A total of 200 students, staff and community members participated in a series of listening sessions held in May and June to gain information on the qualities they would like to see in the new president. That feedback was used to produce an outline of the sought-after characteristics for the college’s new leader, which then became the profile.

Gateway Technical College is a two-year publicly funded technical college and is one of the largest members of the state supported Wisconsin Technical College System, serving Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. Gateway has three main campuses, one in each county and six centers throughout the region. It provides an academic and occupational education pathway in more than 70 career programs of study.

Combined with robust online and hybrid options, Gateway serves approximately 21,000 students annually to enter new careers or advance in their current ones. Gateway provides educational pathways that lead to associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry-aligned certificates, continuing education and training, pre-college diplomas, state-recognized apprenticeships and customized training contracts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0