Applications, nominations sought for new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

A process is now in place for community members to submit applications or nominations for appointments to the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
The commission, created by the County Board on a 21-0 vote last week, will be comprised of two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman and seven community members to be appointed by the county executive.
All appointees must be confirmed in a vote by the County Board.
As outlined in the resolution adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.
“I am pleased that we’re now at the stage of seeking members to serve on this important commission, and I urge people with the desire to participate to submit their applications for consideration,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “Additionally, those who know someone whom they believe would be a valuable contributor can submit nominations to help further broaden the base of applicants.”
More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available online at www.kenoshacounty.org or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.
The application deadline is June 30.
Individuals who are nominated will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.
County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, who oversaw the work group that created the commission resolution, said the group aimed to attract a broad array of voices to serve on the new body.
“This is a commission of the community and for the community, and it is my hope that this application process will help to attract many qualified applicants and potential appointees — including those who haven’t previously served in government,” Gulley said. “I am eager to see this group begin to effect positive change in the coming months.”