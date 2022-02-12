Appraisals in the current real estate market to be discussed at Kenosha Landlords meeting

The Kenosha Landlord Association's next membership meeting is scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 16th, both in-person and at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge via Zoom. Stacey Stanich from Stacey Stanich Appraisal Services is scheduled to give a presentation on what landlords need to know about appraisals in the current real estate market.

Stanich specializes in single family up to four-family dwellings and vacant land in Kenosha and Racine counties. She has over 20 years of expertise in appraisal services and has a dedicated client base. Stanish's talk is planned to focus on the current conditions associated with appraisals in the real estate industry.

The in-person meeting begins with appetizers and networking starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave. This meeting is open to all landlords. There is a $20 fee for non-members. If you have not paid your membership renewal, you can pay your renewal at the meeting.

To attend via Zoom, participants must register online in advance at:

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0