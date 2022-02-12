 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Landlord Association

Appraisals in the current real estate market to be discussed at Kenosha Landlords meeting

The Kenosha Landlord Association's next membership meeting is scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 16th, both in-person and at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge via Zoom. Stacey Stanich from Stacey Stanich Appraisal Services is scheduled to give a presentation on what landlords need to know about appraisals in the current real estate market.

Stanich specializes in single family up to four-family dwellings and vacant land in Kenosha and Racine counties. She has over 20 years of expertise in appraisal services and has a dedicated client base. Stanish's talk is planned to focus on the current conditions associated with appraisals in the real estate industry.

The in-person meeting begins with appetizers and networking starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave. This meeting is open to all landlords. There is a $20 fee for non-members. If you have not paid your membership renewal, you can pay your renewal at the meeting.

To attend via Zoom, participants must register online in advance at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqd-CqqzwqH9e08RR7jdLVGK5PgJm3Lz6w

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

