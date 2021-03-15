April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?

Benitez-Morgan: a) proven litigation and judicial experience in the types of cases circuit court judges hear; from start to finish of a case; b) knowledge of the applicable law; c) proven belief that everyone who interacts with the court system should be treated fairly and with respect; d) proven dedication and commitment to not only the rule of law, but to the community one serves; and e) willingness and desire to learn and grow.

Dougvillo: The most effective and admired judges are those who are knowledgeable in the law, willing to consistently make the tough decisions and are adept in their ability to hear more than words being spoken in their courtroom. Before becoming a circuit court judge, a person must have a firm understanding of the various areas of the law they will be required to rule on as a judge. The bench is not a place to learn on the job.