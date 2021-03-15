April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race

Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for election this spring.
Also running for the Branch 1 seat in the April 6 election is Kenosha resident Gerad Dougvillo. A former prosecutor in Racine County, Dougvillo has been working since 2016 as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
Benitez-Morgan, also of Kenosha, was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February 2020, chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Judge David Bastianelli.
The seat is one of two judgeships that will be up for contention in April. With Judge Mary K. Wagner announcing she will step down at the end of her term, two candidates are vying in the April election for the Branch 6 seat. Competing for Wagner’s seat are Deputy Kenosha County District Attorney Angelina Gabriele and local attorney Angela Cunningham. Elizabeth Pfeuffer, a Kenosha County court commissioner, was eliminated fromcontention in the Feb. 16 primary election.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall is unopposed in the race for Branch 8. Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and are paid $147,555 annually.
Following are answers the Branch 1 candidates submitted to questions summited in a questionnaire.
What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?
Benitez-Morgan: a) proven litigation and judicial experience in the types of cases circuit court judges hear; from start to finish of a case; b) knowledge of the applicable law; c) proven belief that everyone who interacts with the court system should be treated fairly and with respect; d) proven dedication and commitment to not only the rule of law, but to the community one serves; and e) willingness and desire to learn and grow.
Dougvillo: The most effective and admired judges are those who are knowledgeable in the law, willing to consistently make the tough decisions and are adept in their ability to hear more than words being spoken in their courtroom. Before becoming a circuit court judge, a person must have a firm understanding of the various areas of the law they will be required to rule on as a judge. The bench is not a place to learn on the job.
A judge must apply the law as written and not bend or twist the law in order to fill a temporary need or agenda. Often times, making the tough decision comes in the form of standing resolute in the face of public opinion or pressure. A judge must also have tremendous respect for every litigant and counsel that enters their courtroom. A judge’s demeanor, tone and willingness to listen are critical for both the dispensation and perception of justice. No matter the outcome, if a person does not feel as though they have been heard, they will never feel justice.
What makes you the best qualified candidate for the position?
Benitez-Morgan: I not only have the education, litigation, and judicial experience in all areas of law that a circuit court judge hears, I have actual legal and judicial experience here in Kenosha.
I have dedicated my legal career to serving Kenosha, whether as a plaintiff’s attorney or as a defense attorney, and now I have had the privilege to serve Kenosha as a circuit court judge.
Kenosha deserves a circuit court judge with a proven track record of service and dedication to Kenosha.
Dougvillo: The combination of my professional and personal history make me the best choice for the people of Kenosha County. Professionally, my entire career has been dedicated to serving the community as a whole and seeking justice for everyone involved in our legal system. As an assistant district attorney I served as an advocate for individual victims, grieving families, small businesses and for the betterment of the entire community. As a judicial official for the past 5 years, I have a proven history of ensuring all those who come before me are afforded equal and fair protection under the law. I have also worked to expand access and ease of use of our court system to those who are otherwise disadvantaged.
Personally, as a husband, father, and lifelong resident of Kenosha, whose family has called Kenosha home for over 100 years, I have a sincere investment in our community. As your judge, the citizens of Kenosha County will be assured to have someone on their bench who is truly committed to ensuring Kenosha continues to grow and prosper.