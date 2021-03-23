April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race

The Branch 6 candidates were asked to answer questions regarding their qualifications and philosophies. Here, in alphabetical order by last name, are their responses.

What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?

Cunningham: Circuit court judges should be intelligent, firm, fair, compassionate, and empathetic. They should be impartial, and not persuaded by personal beliefs or public pressure. Judges should have experience working with people from diverse backgrounds and working in various areas of the law. It is also important for circuit court judges to have knowledge of the community at large and how issues, such as mental illness, poverty, implicit bias and systemic racism affect, not just the litigants who appear in court, but also the effectiveness of the court system.

Gabriele: A judge needs extensive and practical courtroom experience to make the serious and complicated decisions that court proceedings require. The consequences of making a mistake as a judge are far reaching; that’s why great lawyers make great judges.