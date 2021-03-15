April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race

WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.

The contest follows a contentious year in Wheatland during which the town and Fire Department were unable to solidify a plan for a new fire station and heated exchanges were frequent at town meetings.

Each candidate was asked to respond in 150 words or less to three questions regarding their bid for public office. Their responses, in alphabetical order by candidate, are provided below.

What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?

Glembocki: I have 12 years of experience working as chairman for the Town of Wheatland. I love the Town of Wheatland and the people who live here. I want to continue to work for the betterment of our town, but am not interested in pushing more government on them.

I like to use common sense when issues come up. I listen to all sides and must sometimes make decisions that not everyone agrees with. Sometimes I must accept decisions that I do not agree with. But, that is part of the job that I was elected to do. I always have the best interests of the town in mind with each decision made.