April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race

WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.
The contest follows a contentious year in Wheatland during which the town and Fire Department were unable to solidify a plan for a new fire station and heated exchanges were frequent at town meetings.
Each candidate was asked to respond in 150 words or less to three questions regarding their bid for public office. Their responses, in alphabetical order by candidate, are provided below.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Glembocki: I have 12 years of experience working as chairman for the Town of Wheatland. I love the Town of Wheatland and the people who live here. I want to continue to work for the betterment of our town, but am not interested in pushing more government on them.
I like to use common sense when issues come up. I listen to all sides and must sometimes make decisions that not everyone agrees with. Sometimes I must accept decisions that I do not agree with. But, that is part of the job that I was elected to do. I always have the best interests of the town in mind with each decision made.
Grenus: When elected, I am representing the people, so I feel a sincere responsibility to do the job the best way possible. Important quality is the ability to listen and hear what people are telling me. I am a communicator and like to hear people’s opinions. Equally important is to act on questions/concerns/issues without a predetermined mind-set.
I am proactive in responses vs reactive. I look for ways to be efficient in process and informative with information. I have always had strong work ethic and values, but 22 years working at a company that has strict SOPs, U.S. and European regulations, further instilled the essence of working within set parameters and underscores the similarities and necessity of following the Wisconsin State Statues and town regulations. I was awarded ARMA Chapter Leader of the Year for leadership skills for providing learning opportunities to support member’s individual job skills at their respective companies.
What role should the Town Board take in bringing a plan forward for a new fire station, if any?
Glembocki: The taxpayers of Wheatland own the Fire Department and the Town Board is voted in to represent the taxpayers. As representatives, the Town Board should come up with an economically feasible plan that the citizens of Wheatland will be more receptive to. Although the voters of Wheatland voted against a new building for the Fire Department, the board should continue working with the Fire Department for their future needs. I feel we can come up with a plan that will work for everyone.
Grenus: It is important to align the Fire Department role with the mission of the town to ensure the safekeeping of people and property in our community while at the same time protect the health of the volunteers. The board has a two-fold responsibility — to the community to manage their tax dollars efficiently and to the Fire Department to have funds to cycle equipment.
It is financially responsible for the board to save funds to support the fire department for purchase of equipment or down payment on a new building. Likewise, the Fire Department is responsible to supplement money thru fundraisers. The experts in their fields should drive the project management plan for a new fire station with roles identified early on, for example fire chief scope and execution, treasurer finance and procurement, bids/needs assessment legal review, support teams with assigned roles and tasks.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Glembocki: Making sure we get the most for our tax dollars is important. Maintaining a good relationship with our rescue service and maintaining/repairing roads are some pressing issues now. Working with different opinions and trying to reach a happy medium is always an issue, but I will keep doing my best to represent what I feel is the best for all citizens of the Town of Wheatland.
Grenus: I believe in using Committee of the Whole to allow the community to voice their opinions. I would also work to:
Create subcommittees to aide decision making and reduce tabling meetings.
Microphones at all the meetings for clarity of discussions.
All meetings held on social media platform and archived for convenient viewing
Create a positive environment where decisions can be made and change can be brought about.
Improve town website to be a “go-to” site for information and contact information of elected officials.
Maintain an expectation of respect and loyalty for all people.
Provide proactive response vs reactive and visibility vs absenteeism characteristics.
Voting for me as the next chairman of Wheatland means you will get 730 days to have your voices heard; your concerns identified, your reality understood and problem-solving to try to achieve a satisfactory outcome.