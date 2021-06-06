Aquatic invasive species outreach specialist begins work in Kenosha County

Scott McComb began work in May as the southeast Wisconsin aquatic invasive species outreach specialist through the Wisconsin Sea Grant program.

McComb’s position focuses on Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties, where he will coordinate education, monitoring and outreach programs for communities, stakeholders and volunteers to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

His office is located at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, though he anticipates spending a significant amount of time in the field in the three counties.

The three main programs McComb will focus on are the “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” campaign, a purple loosestrife biocontrol program and a citizen lake monitoring program. When possible, he’ll also have a presence at local and regional events to help spread the word about AIS prevention and answer the public’s questions.

He will partner with lake or homeowners’ associations that monitor bodies of water, government entities like parks departments, volunteer groups, conservation corps and individuals with an interest in maintaining healthy ecosystems for future generations.