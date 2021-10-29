Archdiocese removes St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick Moynihan from post, names new interim president

The tenure of St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick Moynihan has ended.
Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee sent a letter to each of the St. Joseph families Friday, which was provided to the News.
Moynihan has been on leave since Oct. 8 while the Archdiocese investigated concerns raised by the SJCA community after Moynihan replaced former St. Joseph President and High School Principal Robert Freund, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Listecki has appointed Father Paul Hartmann, a priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, as a part-time, interim president of St. Joseph, effective Monday.
Hartmann previously served as president of Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School and currently is serving as pastor of St. Monica Parish in Whitefish Bay and St. Eugene Parish in Fox Point.
"Father Hartmann will work with Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Cepelka and Associate Superintendent Bruce Varick on the administrative and financial oversight of the school and serve as a pastor to the SJCA staff and families," Listecki wrote. "Father Paul will also work on the reconstitution of the SJCA Board of Directors and be involved in the search process for a new school president."
When Moynihan was placed on administrative leave, meetings of the school's Academy Board of Directors also were temporarily suspended.
Listecki said the process has been difficult for the school to get through.
"This has been a trying time for the Saint Joseph Catholic Academy family," he wrote. "Not only navigating a pandemic to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, but also now the uncertainty about leadership of the school. Please know that I take these issues very seriously and am committed to seeing Catholic education in Kenosha thrive. Personnel issues are always the most difficult to work through within a community because some things should and must be kept private and confidential."
In his letter, Listecki expressed disappointment in how the situation played out among some members of the school community.
"Candidly, I must admit that I have been quite disappointed to hear about the behavior of some members of the SJCA community over these past months," he said. "Saint Joseph's is a Catholic school and, as such, should be a model for our students, families and the entire Kenosha community.
"Moving forward, I am asking everyone involved to pray and reflect upon what their role should be in building up the SJCA community," he wrote. "This new beginning gives each of us the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the mission of Catholic school education in Kenosha, each one for the benefit of all."
Moynihan had been tabbed to replace Freund after an extensive national search by the Board of Directors. He previously served as president of The Haitian Project and the head of its Louverture Cleary School, a tuition-free private Catholic secondary boarding school outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for more than 20 years.
A petition was circulated earlier this fall that sought to have Moynihan replaced. As of Friday afternoon, that had been signed by 947 people.
In 2007, Moynihan was removed as president of Thomas J. Murphy High School, Everett, Wash., after just more than three months on the job. An online search showed a news article on HeraldNet.com that cited "significant differences with Mr. Moynihan (over) management and leadership" in the school's Board of Trustees' decision to part ways.