Archdiocese removes St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick Moynihan from post, names new interim president

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Listecki said the process has been difficult for the school to get through.

"This has been a trying time for the Saint Joseph Catholic Academy family," he wrote. "Not only navigating a pandemic to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, but also now the uncertainty about leadership of the school. Please know that I take these issues very seriously and am committed to seeing Catholic education in Kenosha thrive. Personnel issues are always the most difficult to work through within a community because some things should and must be kept private and confidential."

In his letter, Listecki expressed disappointment in how the situation played out among some members of the school community.

"Candidly, I must admit that I have been quite disappointed to hear about the behavior of some members of the SJCA community over these past months," he said. "Saint Joseph's is a Catholic school and, as such, should be a model for our students, families and the entire Kenosha community.

"Moving forward, I am asking everyone involved to pray and reflect upon what their role should be in building up the SJCA community," he wrote. "This new beginning gives each of us the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the mission of Catholic school education in Kenosha, each one for the benefit of all."