Ardis Mahone-Mosley to receive Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award; event date set

Ardis Mahone-Mosley will receive the Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award at an event set for March 24 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s De Simone Arena.

Mahone-Mosley is the parent/teacher liaison at Lincoln Middle School and a community activist, volunteer and mentor. She and her family established the Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone Fund in 1999, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, and healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

Mahone-Mosley has dedicated her life to motivating and uplifting Kenosha’s youth through her many volunteer roles, according to her nomination. Among her many contributions, Mahone-Mosley founded and leads the “Dream Girls” afterschool program at Lincoln Middle School for female student mentorships on everything from academics to the challenges of everyday life.

She is also a founding leader of the soon-to-open Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which is expected to serve as a place of learning, training and skill-building for youth and young adults in Kenosha. Her mother, Mary Lou Mahone, was posthumously honored with the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

“The depth and breadth of Ardis’s devotion and passion to the Kenosha community and to making a difference in future generations is inspiring,” said Amanda Blommel, chair of the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards Committee.

Mahone-Mosley was nominated for this award by the 2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Terri Wruck, who has been friends with Mahone-Mosley since both were students at Washington Junior High School.

“Ardis is one of the most incredible, hardworking and compassionate people that I have had the pleasure of knowing,” Wruck said in her nomination. “She has shown me and many other women how to be better people and how to make a difference. Through her actions, she has made an immeasurable contribution to our community youth and families.”

In addition to Mahone-Mosley, Women of Influence Awards will be presented to Jean Moran, founder of Building Our Future, in the category of Business/Government/Nonprofit; Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside Chancellor, in the category of Arts/Education; and Brandi Cummings, head of Community Programs & Partnerships for the Kenosha Public Library, in the category of Woman to Watch (for women under 40).

The money raised at the event will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations serving girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County as well as scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students.

Heather Krome has been selected as the 2023 scholarship winner. She is pursuing a degree in Social Work from Aurora University.

The nonprofit organizations selected to receive funds in 2023 are Hospice Alliance of Kenosha for its Connections Program; Shalom Center for Shelter Bus Tokens; Society’s Assets for its Transitioning to a Stable Home Program; United Way of Kenosha County for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program; and Women & Children’s Horizons. Inc. for Shelter Playspace Upgrades.

Previous Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley, Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers, Anne Bergo, Barbara Kluka, JD, Frieda Schurch, Jennifer Fostel, PhD, Rosanna Ranieri, MD, Eunice Boyer, PhD, Katherine Marks, Terry Potente, Kay Wikel, Beverly Jambois, JD, Joan Wilk, PhD, Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha, Adelene Greene, Florence Hammelev, Kathy Barth, Jane Harrington-Heide, Patricia Johnson, Debra Hertzberg, Roseann Shales, Guida Brown, Earlene Jornt Girman, Michelle Serpe, Connie Ferwerda, Joanne Rattan, Honorable Mary Wagner, Ellen Brookhouse, Betsy Brown, Gina Madrigrano Friebus, Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous) and Terry Wruck.

The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha are three women’s organizations in Kenosha that collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible. Sponsors include the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund, Gateway Technical College, and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.

Event sponsorship packages are: Elizabeth Cady Stanton Level, $2,500; Alice Paul Level, $1,750; Ida B. Wells Level, $1,000; and Olympia Brown Level, $500.

Reservations to attend the event, which often sells out, are now available at Eventbrite.com by searching “Susan B. Anthony Awards Dinner.” The reservation deadline is March 16, 2023. Early bird pricing, received no later than February 24, 2023, is $60 each, or a Table of 8 for $455. After February 24, tickets will be $65 each, or a Table of 8 for $505. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact Wendy Gauss at susanbdinner@gmail.com

Close 1 of 19 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Gina Madrigrano Friebus is greeted by her cousins Nancy Madrigrano and Susan Virgili during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Past Lifetime Achievement winner Guida Brown speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Don Kueny is reflected multiple times in a mirror during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner . 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Gina Madrigrano Friebus speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley holds up her mother’s awards during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. A Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to the late Mary Lou Mahone. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley hugs her brother, Tim Mahone, before accepting her mother’s award during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP A person reads about the late Mary Lou Mahone during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Laura Cox smiles during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Cox, owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, was given this year’s Woman to Watch (Under 40) award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People clap for Patricia Demos as she walks to the stage during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Demos of the Kenosha Unified School District, was presented with this year’s arts and education award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Sharon Pomaville reacts as Guida Brown talks about her during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday. Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who was recognized for her role in a business, government or nonprofit organization. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley, center, cheers for Sharon Pomaville during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Mahone-Mosley was nominated for this award by the 2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Terri Wruck. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People enjoy dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Emilie Gaschke, right, and her husband Daniel talks with other attendees during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Lena Cooksey looks at the entrees as she gets her dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People listen to a speaker during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Spike Herz and Sue Lynch take part in the silent action during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Debbie Hartfield and Kristen Guttormsen talk during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Jennie Tunkieicz dresses as how Susan B. Anthony would have dressed 1000 years ago during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Dr. Anne Nudi reads the program before the start of the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha. Women honored at 2020 Susan B. Anthony Awards dinner The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet. Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore. 1 of 19 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Gina Madrigrano Friebus is greeted by her cousins Nancy Madrigrano and Susan Virgili during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Past Lifetime Achievement winner Guida Brown speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Don Kueny is reflected multiple times in a mirror during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner . 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Gina Madrigrano Friebus speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley holds up her mother’s awards during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. A Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to the late Mary Lou Mahone. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley hugs her brother, Tim Mahone, before accepting her mother’s award during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP A person reads about the late Mary Lou Mahone during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Laura Cox smiles during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Cox, owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, was given this year’s Woman to Watch (Under 40) award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People clap for Patricia Demos as she walks to the stage during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Demos of the Kenosha Unified School District, was presented with this year’s arts and education award. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Sharon Pomaville reacts as Guida Brown talks about her during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday. Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who was recognized for her role in a business, government or nonprofit organization. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Ardis Mahone-Mosley, center, cheers for Sharon Pomaville during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Mahone-Mosley was nominated for this award by the 2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Terri Wruck. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People enjoy dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Emilie Gaschke, right, and her husband Daniel talks with other attendees during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Lena Cooksey looks at the entrees as she gets her dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP People listen to a speaker during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Spike Herz and Sue Lynch take part in the silent action during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Debbie Hartfield and Kristen Guttormsen talk during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Jennie Tunkieicz dresses as how Susan B. Anthony would have dressed 1000 years ago during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. 03062020-KN-SUSAN_B_ANTIONY_AWARDS-GSP Dr. Anne Nudi reads the program before the start of the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha.