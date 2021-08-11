Area bursting with free, live music

The concert takes place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?

Movies at Pets

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.

This summer’s films are: Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid” and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

How sweet it is ...

The Sweet Corn Festival is Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 14-15) at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two-day festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn.

Food trucks at the festival are: