Area bursting with free, live music

As we head into the middle of August, local events continue to heat up:
PB&J today
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26. The free shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Today’s shows (Aug. 12) feature a PB&J longtime favorite: Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site from 5 to 6 p.m. at “PB&J” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.
Woodstock concert
Good news! The new Kenosha County Parks' new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock has been extended through Aug. 26.
The performer tonight is veteran local musician Matt Meyer.
The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.) The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.
This summer’s films are: Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid” and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
How sweet it is ...
The Sweet Corn Festival is Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 14-15) at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.
The two-day festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn.
Food trucks at the festival are:
- Egg Roll with It (both days), offering gourmet egg rolls.
- Rollin Smoke (both days), offering brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, pulled chicken sandwich, BBQ nachos, BBQ parfait, buffalo chicken mac and pulled pork mac.
- Anytime Arepa (on Sunday), offering offering Venezuelan Arepas fresh from the grill and other authentic goodies.
- Cheffrey’s Fine Foods (on Sunday), offering gourmet, gluten-free poutinerie.
Live music will be performed on Saturday by:
- Fallon Schultz, 10:30 a.m. She is a Kenosha native who now calls Nashville home while she pursues her musical dreams. She has released two original songs on all platforms, her most recent being "Called it Love."
- Michael Pace, 12:30 p.m. The Massachusetts native has been playing music for six years now. His song "Dirty Water" has caught the attention of the Boston Bruins and has quickly become one of his most popular songs.
- Haley Klinkhammer, 4 p.m. The Kenosha native picked up a guitar at the age of 14 "and has not put it down." Eleven years later, her music can be heard on YouTube and during her local shows.
Admission is free. A $10 wristband is required to have unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jump pad. For more information, visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule includes:
- Saturday, Aug. 14: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
- Sunday, Aug. 15: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
- More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Tuesdays at the Shell
The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.
This summer’s performers are: the Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31). Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic.