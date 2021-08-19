Area bursting with free, live music

As we head into the middle of August, local events continue to heat up:
PB&J today
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26. The free shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Today’s shows (Aug. 19) feature Everett Dean. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site from 5 to 6 p.m. at “PB&J” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.
Woodstock concert
Good news! The new Kenosha County Parks’ new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock has been extended through Aug. 26.
Tonight’s show sounds interesting: It’s “Professor Pinkerton and his Irrelevant Orchestra.”
Pinkerton is a Milwaukee-based early American roots music aficionado. The “Irrelevant Orchestra” acts as the house band for his live music circus show “Dead Man’s Carnival.” Got that?
The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
(Bug spray is always a good idea, too.) The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The concert takes place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Movie at Pets
Free family movie nights in the park wraps up another season Friday night (Aug. 20) in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray.
The movie starts Friday night at dusk. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Pringle programs
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Storywalk” trail through Aug. 31. Participants will read the featured story, “In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming, posted at points along a short hiking trail. To walk the trail, visit Bristol Woods any time from now through August and start at the prairie entrance (near the parking lot and pond) to meet the creatures hiding among the tall grass. This program is free, no pre-registration required is and appropriate for all ages.
Pringle Nature Center’s “Leave No Child Inside: Frogs & Toads, Oh My!” program is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 21). (You might want to wear your rain boots for this one!) Families will learn about the amphibious residents of Bristol Woods with nature center staff before heading out to explore a frog pond. Pre-registration is required for ALL participating individuals (children & adults). Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.
Pringle’s monthly “Invasive Species Workday” is 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 28. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like.
Pringle wraps up August with a “Leave No Child Inside: Summer’s Last Fling!” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Enjoy the last of summer with free, self-guided, family-friendly nature activities at Pringle Nature Center. Free, no registration required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
Mark your calendar: Pringle’s annual Fall Fun Fest is Sept. 18.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Aug. 21: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 22: Kenosha County Center, at highways 50 and 45
Saturday, Aug. 28: Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St.
Sunday, Aug. 29:Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
Saturday, Sept. 4: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Sunday, Sept. 5:Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Kenosha Pride celebration
Kenosha Pride 2021 will start with the annual Pride March kicking off at noon Sunday (Aug. 22) in Library Park, 711 59th Place in Downtown Kenosha. (Want some socializing and sign making? Show up at 11 a.m. in the park.) The parade heads west on 60th Street to Sheridan Road.
After crossing Sheridan Road, the group will move north toward 52nd Street, where the parade crosses back over Sheridan Road, ending at the festival grounds in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.
The Kenosha Pride event grounds will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. At 1 p.m., entertainment starts on both the Stonewall Stage and Pulse Stage.
The festival also features a marketplace with more than 40 vendors, a Health and Wellness/Non-Profit area and a Beer Tent. There is aso a Children’s area (with crafts!) and a Pet Area. The festival will close at 9 p.m. with a brief closing ceremony. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.