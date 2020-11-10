Area gripped by rain, high winds, but tornado uncertain despite warning

High winds, rain and the threat of a tornado gripped the rush hour in Kenosha County Tuesday afternoon but no major damage was reported, according to local law enforcement and the weather service.

“It rained very hard and it was windy for a little bit, but we didn’t have any crashes that were weather related or outages around here,” said Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

While the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., issued a tornado warning at 4:21 p.m. for 10 counties, including Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, in the Southeastern end of the state, most of the threat came in the form of high winds and hard-driving rain that doused the area around 5 p.m.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Austin Hancock said like the village, the city saw no major power outages. Law enforcement officials said there were also a few areas where tree branches were downed, but none that caused major damage.

Meteorologist Taylor Patterson said while the tornado warning was issued -- it also included the possibility of strong straight-line winds -- thus far, there had been no confirmed sightings.

“Nothing has been confirmed, mostly due to the fact it was dark by the time the storm came in,” Patterson said.