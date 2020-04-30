Area grocery stores implement changes for safe shopping

Weekend grocery shopping is not what it used to be.
Six weeks ago, grocery shopping was an outing, an expedition for families and singles to procure sustenance and supplies for and often with their clan in the coming week.
But in our efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus, we have ceased or severely limited our out-of-home excursions to only the very necessary.
Among the necessary, is of course, the purchase of food.
Today, in addition to a shopping list, you may need a face mask for a trip to the store. Additionally, families are now asked to limit trips to one once a week and designate a single shopper to enter the store. Exceptions, however, are made for those needing to accompany a shopper classified as vulnerable.
To avoid product shortages or purchase limits, shopping lists are carefully prepared before the trip, with shoppers often ready to make ingredient or brand name substitutions.
Since mid-March grocery stores large and small have instituted a wide range of procedures, protocols and physical protections to keep us safer when we absolutely have to enter their public spaces.
Common features include Plexiglas barriers at checkout lanes, floor tape and decals marking six-foot social distancing at checkouts, deli counters and service desks, and the limit of customers allowed into a store at any given time.
Other protocols include employees cleaning grocery carts between uses and frequently sanitizing cooler door handles and other touchable surfaces such as self-checkout screens along with in-store public address reminders of proper social distancing
The changes have been adopted via recommendations and assistance from the Wisconsin Grocers’ Association, the trade organization serving as a clearinghouse for mandates issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the governor’s office.
To keep customers apprised of the changes, retail grocery chains have posted COVID-19 updates and store responses on the main pages of their websites.
Responding to state mandates
Most stores began making changes in mid-March following emergency orders issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
Mandates from the governor’s office have included Emergency Order #12, shutting down all in-store self-serve food operations and the extension of the Stay-at-Home Executive Order #28, establishing occupancy limits set for stores according to square footage.
Since then, stores have designated shopping hours for seniors and others most vulnerable for contracting the virus as well as first responders.
Stores haves shortened hours of operation to not only provide for premises cleaning, but also to allow staff to rest between shifts.
All stores have instituted product limitations for household cleaners, hand sanitizers and paper products. Some also limit purchases of meat, produce and bottled water.
Store spokespersons note that identical policies are implemented in all associated stores of a specific chain.
Limits on the number of shoppers are now in place. Most stores now request only one shopper per family or group, one cart and one shopping visit per week.
Although its stores are very large, even Woodman’s Market recognizes the need to adhere to the regulation. Its website states, “There may be certain times where guests will be asked to wait in line outside the store during these times when capacity limits are reached.”
At Aldis, measures are in place to ensure numbers stay within requirements, according to its website.
“To be certain these limits are followed, we will have team members stationed outside each store cleaning carts and keeping track of customers as they enter and exit. Admitting shoppers into the store one at a time; if lines form outside the store, six-foot social distancing requested.”
Inside stores, social distancing between customers and employees is being carried out using signage, floor decals and taped lines and Xs taped to floors.
In checkout lines where markings have been not made, a shopping cart’s length is recommended for social distancing, notes the Fresh Thyme website.
Some stores, including Aldis and Woodman’s Market, have also reorganized in-store customer traffic patterns to help customers maintain social distance from one another and store team members.
Protecting employees, customers
From reducing hours to round-the-clock cleaning, protocols are aimed to protect customers and employees from contracting and spreading the coronavirus.
While not yet mandated by law, in several stores check-out clerks and other staff are required to wear face coverings provided by the store. Customers, while encouraged to do so, are not required by law to do so.
Many stores do pre-shift temperature and health checks of their staff; some focusing on warehouse employees.
All ensure that hand sanitizers are available and used by front-end clerks.
At Pick and Save/Roundy’s, front-end associates are given bathroom breaks to thoroughly wash their hands every 30 minutes.
Several stores emphasize that reducing their hours is as much for staff to rest as it is for restocking and cleaning.
“We made the decision to close on Sundays for the first time in 20 years—we wanted everybody to take a break give people a chance to be with their families,” said Matt Stinebrink, operations manager for Piggly Wiggly stores. “The hardest thing is that a lot of people are working more hours.”
“We have updated our service hours to allow our store teams to rest, clean and get new products in and on the shelves,” says the outgoing message from Pick and Save (Roundy’s/Kroger) stores.”
Store staffing has also become a challenge, noted Stinebrink. “We lost some staff because a lot of employees in the industry who work part-time are elderly or kids in high school. The elderly don’t want to be working and parents don’t want their kids working in a store right now.”
Meijer and Fresh Thyme have banned the use of reusable shopping bags brought in by shoppers.
As of April 29, the bags were still allowed at Festival and Pick and Save, with customers required to pack them themselves. Bag policies at Woodman’s Market and Aldi’s were unavailable by press time.
Online shopping on the increase
As a result of increasing store restrictions and customers choosing to isolate as much as possible, online grocery shopping has seen a vigorous uptick, report grocers.
Festival stores offer Click N Go, a grocery pick up service, and Instacart, a grocery delivery service.
“We’ve seen our Click N Go orders more than double since the beginning of March, and the volume continues to grow,” said Kelly Deininger, ecommerce director for Festival Foods.
Ecommerce is booming at Pick ‘N Save stores as well.
“Our pickup and delivery service have increased approximately 400% since the onset of the pandemic,” said James Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs for the Roundy’s Division of Kroger Co. which operates Pick ‘N Save stores.
Piggly Wiggly, which has two stores in Kenosha, is currently developing its online shopping program. For now customers email their shopping lists for associates to assemble items for pick up.
Customers call into the store when they arrive for their order. Items ordered after 4 p.m. will be picked the next day. Piggly Wiggly stores are not offering the curbside service on Sundays.
“We have only gotten good responses and the orders keep increasing,” Stinebrink said, adding there is no curbside pickup fee during the pandemic.
In addition to providing a safe, healthy environment for customers, maintaining adequate inventory and fair prices also has presented challenges, say managers.
Shortages of toilet paper and high egg prices were a matter of supply and demand, Stinebrink said. “When the initial rush hit, prices went through the roof; not just Wisconsin prices, it was the whole Midwest.”
“We got ahead of (the hoarding issue) but we still can’t get in enough toilet paper or paper towels and I haven’t seen a bottle of Lysol in a month,” he said.
If there was anything store owners would like to request of the public, Stinebrink said it would be that people observe the proper disposal of their masks and gloves after using them in stores.
As for current challenges and changes in store procedures, Stinebrink says that customers overall have been “patient and understanding.”
Editor’s Note: In light of the changeable environment of current events, the writer has made every effort to ensure that the information contained in this story is accurate as of April 29. The following stores contributed information to this story: Festival Foods, Pick ‘N Save, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, Woodman’s Market and Piggly Wiggly.
