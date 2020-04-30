Area grocery stores implement changes for safe shopping

Shortages of toilet paper and high egg prices were a matter of supply and demand, Stinebrink said. “When the initial rush hit, prices went through the roof; not just Wisconsin prices, it was the whole Midwest.”

“We got ahead of (the hoarding issue) but we still can’t get in enough toilet paper or paper towels and I haven’t seen a bottle of Lysol in a month,” he said.

If there was anything store owners would like to request of the public, Stinebrink said it would be that people observe the proper disposal of their masks and gloves after using them in stores.

As for current challenges and changes in store procedures, Stinebrink says that customers overall have been “patient and understanding.”

Editor’s Note: In light of the changeable environment of current events, the writer has made every effort to ensure that the information contained in this story is accurate as of April 29. The following stores contributed information to this story: Festival Foods, Pick ‘N Save, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, Woodman’s Market and Piggly Wiggly.

