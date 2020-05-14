Area legislators react along party lines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here is reaction from local legislators sent in after the state Supreme Court ruling:

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers:“I am deeply disappointed that a narrow majority on the Supreme Court put ideology over public health and safety in this case. With Kenosha and Racine being labeled new hotspots in a recent White House report, this is clearly not in the best interest of the health and safety of our residents. We all want to reopen the state, but it needs to be done safely and responsibly. The Republicans’ victory comes at the expense of public health.”

Rep. Samantha Kerkman,

R-Salem Lakes“The Court decision today provides the state with the opportunity to work collaboratively to find its way forward from the upheaval of lives and livelihoods that has resulted from the Administration’s stay-at-home order. We must continue to ensure our healthcare system will not be overwhelmed while relying on data-based means to allow all businesses and our favorite places to safely and responsibly reopen.”