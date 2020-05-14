Area legislators react along party lines

Here is reaction from local legislators sent in after the state Supreme Court ruling:
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers:“I am deeply disappointed that a narrow majority on the Supreme Court put ideology over public health and safety in this case. With Kenosha and Racine being labeled new hotspots in a recent White House report, this is clearly not in the best interest of the health and safety of our residents. We all want to reopen the state, but it needs to be done safely and responsibly. The Republicans’ victory comes at the expense of public health.”
Rep. Samantha Kerkman,
R-Salem Lakes“The Court decision today provides the state with the opportunity to work collaboratively to find its way forward from the upheaval of lives and livelihoods that has resulted from the Administration’s stay-at-home order. We must continue to ensure our healthcare system will not be overwhelmed while relying on data-based means to allow all businesses and our favorite places to safely and responsibly reopen.”
Rep. Tim McGuire, D-Kenosha “Last night, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ignored the plain language of our state’s laws and struck down the Safer at Home order, in a decision that has all of the hallmarks of a partisan, predetermined outcome. This type of decision-making has no place on Wisconsin’s highest court, but especially when lives are at stake.
“Most concerning is that the court declined to keep the Safer at Home order in place temporarily while a replacement could be established. The court’s order requires the use of the administrative rulemaking process which cannot happen instantly. However, this decision by the Supreme Court has dangerously opened our state without any structure in place to ensure safety. In the absence of a statewide plan to ensure a safe re-open, I appreciate the local leaders – especially in Kenosha County and the City of Racine, where COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a troubling rate – who stepped in to provide structure in the void that the Supreme Court’s decision created.
“… It is imperative that Republicans immediately release their full plan for the re-opening of the state. Time is of the essence, and Wisconsinites deserve to see the details of the plan that Republicans were so eager to substitute for the Safer at Home order.”
