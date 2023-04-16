An area Scout with Kenosha ties has been set for recognition with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor.

Liam MacDonald of Lake Geneva, grandson of long-time Kenosha residents Michael and Louise Principe, will have his Court of Honor on Saturday, April 22 at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy, where he attends high school. MacDonald has been in the Boy Scouts since second grade, starting as Bobcat Cub Scout, and has been in Troop 239, Lake Geneva. As a Cub Scout and Webelo, he earned the Parvuli Dei religious emblem, the Science Nova award, and the Arrow of Light award. He completed his Eagle Scout Project on June 23 at St. Francis de Sales parish school in Lake Geneva, where he he led his fellow Scouts in creating an outdoor prayer garden and meditation area.

The project included adding a flag pole with a cement base and a new flag, and planting areas for perennials and annuals around the flagpole in a 20 ft by 20 ft area. The area is used by the middle school students where they now have a place to meet, pray and relax in between classes. Throughout his years in Boy Scouts, MacDonald has held leadership positions as the Troop’s webmaster, chaplain, and instructor as well as a patrol leader and quartermaster. He has achieved 26 merit badges including a Small-Boat Sailing Merit Badge. Other training and accomplishments completed include the Northern Tier High Adventure and mentoring younger scouts.

MacDonald participates in JROTC as a current First Lieutenant and platoon leader in charge of 15 other high school students. Between Boy Scouts and other community service at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy, he has over 85 service hours completed. He is also a founding member of the Starfish Foundation, a student-run organization that gathers donations to build wells for students in Malawi, Africa, and has held a position in the main cabinet for media and posters as head graphic designer.

His awards include Leader of the Month, National Honor Society, Chinese Honor Society, and varsity letters in cross country, swimming, and tennis. He was on the Challenge Team of Raiders, the junior equivalent of the Army ROTC Ranger competition, and competed in the National Meets in his junior and senior years of high school. He plays bagpipes in St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy’s Pipes & Drums Corps and is in his fourth year of studying Chinese. Last summer, he was selected to represent his school at the Badger Boys State at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

MacDonald’s plans to attend ollege to study business/accounting with a minor in Chinese.