Area sheriffs endorse Steil re-election bid

Four current southeastern Wisconsin sheriff’s — including Kenosha County’s David Beth — and two who are retired have thrown their support behind Congressman Bryan Steil’s re-election bid for the First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Making it official during an announcement Monday morning on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse were Beth, Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell and Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson.
Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling was not able to attend. Two retired sheriff’s, David Graves from Walworth County and Richard Schmidt from Milwaukee County, also have officially endorsed Steil’s bid.
Steil, a Republican who first was elected in 2018, is facing a challenge Nov. 3 from Democratic candidate Roger Polack.
“I’m excited to announce (that) a coalition of sheriffs from southeast Wisconsin have come out in support of my campaign for Congress,” Steil said. “Over the past two years, I have stood up for law enforcement here in southeast Wisconsin and stood up for public safety across our communities. It’s great to have sheriffs here in southeast Wisconsin stand up for me today.”
Steil said he’s made it a focus to stay in constant communication with law enforcement the past two years to ensure departments receive what they need to safely perform their duties.
“I’ve done multiple ride-alongs with multiple law enforcement agencies, and you see first hand what the men and women who wear the badge go through,” he said. “They wake up every morning and put the badge over the heart and go out, not knowing what the next call will be. But they’ve already committed to answering that call for us to keep our community safe.”
Beth credits Steil with immediate help
Beth credited Steil for providing immediate assistance during the civil unrest that followed the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
“One of the first people I called after the unrest we felt on Aug. 23 was Congressman Bryan Steil,” Beth said. “He quickly responded with a call to Washington to get assistance moving our way. That was one of the key points that day of getting help. Within 24 hours, we had resources coming from Washington.”
That fast response by Steil, which included a telephone call directly to President Donald Trump two days after the shooting, signals the type of leadership Beth said is important in this district.
“I’m excited to support Bryan in another election to help keep southeast Wisconsin, and especially in our case right now, to help keep Kenosha safe,” Beth said. “I can’t think of a better person than Bryan Steil to have here in our location that I can call during a time of need to get an answer to something, or in this situation, to get help.”
Severson, who serves on Steil’s Law Enforcement and Fire Advisory Committee, said he supports the re-election bid because of the congressman’s track record in supporting police and other emergency workers.
“This is a sign of his true passion for public safety,” Severson said. “He’s also reached regularly out to me and to other sheriffs for input on important decisions that face law enforcement and the citizens of the First Congressional District. I think that this is an important and challenging time, and I’m proud to continue my support of Congressman Steil.”
Communication a key
Neither Steil or Beth were involved in the first of the four listening sessions held Sunday by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian regarding how the city can move forward, but the congressman did offer his thoughts on what a good plan may include.
Steil said he’s been talking with community leaders to do what he can to help.
“I’ve been sitting down with faith leaders, business leaders, community leaders here in Kenosha and beginning that dialogue,” he said. “I think that’s going to be really important as our community works to heal, come together and rebuild stronger than ever before.
“... I think we all look back and wish the violence and destruction hadn’t occurred. We can’t go back and change that, but what we can do is to look forward, find ways to be stronger together and really come back and rebuild Kenosha stronger than it was before.”
