Area sheriffs endorse Steil re-election bid

“I’ve done multiple ride-alongs with multiple law enforcement agencies, and you see first hand what the men and women who wear the badge go through,” he said. “They wake up every morning and put the badge over the heart and go out, not knowing what the next call will be. But they’ve already committed to answering that call for us to keep our community safe.”

Beth credits Steil with immediate help

Beth credited Steil for providing immediate assistance during the civil unrest that followed the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August.

“One of the first people I called after the unrest we felt on Aug. 23 was Congressman Bryan Steil,” Beth said. “He quickly responded with a call to Washington to get assistance moving our way. That was one of the key points that day of getting help. Within 24 hours, we had resources coming from Washington.”

That fast response by Steil, which included a telephone call directly to President Donald Trump two days after the shooting, signals the type of leadership Beth said is important in this district.