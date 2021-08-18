Area veterans and experts react to fall of Afghanistan

Criticisms of Biden’s assessment of the stability of the Afghan government have abounded, but Kydd said the president may have simply been put in an unfortunate position. If he had admitted that the government was likely to fall soon, the statement itself could have led to the fall.

“You are, in a sense, doomed to lie,” Kydd said.

Since the takeover began, the Taliban has reportedly been making various commitments to be more moderate, promising not to take revenge on those who had worked with the former government and to allow women to work and go to school.

Whether or not this is actually true, “They are at least saying the right things,” Kydd said.

Eric Pullin, a history professor and South Asia specialist at Carthage College, said he wasn't holding his breath.

"I don't see stability coming to Afghanistan any time soon," Pullin said. "But we will see."

Pullin is a harsh critic of the war in Afghanistan, arguing that both the U.S. government and military lacked a clear goal and understanding of the country since sending forces there in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

"Twenty years later, I have no idea why we were fighting the 'forever war,'" Pullin said.