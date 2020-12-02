Area zoos celebrating the holiday season

Area zoos have decked the halls (so to speak) and are offering programs for the holiday season:
Racine Zoo
The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays through Jan. 3 (including Christmas Day). The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. Note: This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required. For more details, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Virtual painting session: From 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, the Racine Zoo is hosting an at-home painting session.
Participants of all ages are invited to paint “together” through an online link. An instructor will lead the group to paint an image of an emperor penguin.
The cost is $40 for ages 20 and younger; $50 for ages 21 and older. The cost includes an 8-by-10-inch canvas, a set of brushes and paints and two paper plates. Adults will receive a bottle of red or white wine (your choice); those under age 21 will receive a bottle of sparkling grape juice. Note: Once you sign up, you can pick up the class materials from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 8) or 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 10) at the Zoo Administration Office, 200 Goold St. in Racine. Sign up at www.racinezoo.org.
Virtual Trivia Contest: From 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15, the public can test their animal-themed knowledge. The winner gets a Behind-the-Scenes Encounter at the Racine Zoo. The cost is $5; sign up by 3 p.m. Dec. 15 to participate online. Proceeds from these programs go to support the animals and programs at the Racine Zoo.
Milwaukee County Zoo
The zoo has a Family Free Day Saturday (Dec. 5). All visitors get in free that day; however, parking is still $12.
Note: To adhere to physical distancing guidelines, visitors must reserve a time to visit in advance for Family Free Day. Log on at www.milwaukeezoo.org to reserve a spot. Masks are required for all visitors ages 3 and older.
Mold-a-rama madness: A longtime Milwaukee Zoo favorite is the iconic Mold-a-rama machine. New molds for the 2020 winter-spring season include a reindeer, along with a giraffe, whale, eagle and a snowman.
Frosty Free Week: Admission is free for all visitors Dec. 26-31. Remember, however, that the parking fee is still $12. Note: Advance online reservations are required for Frosty Free Week.
Brookfield Zoo
The ring-tailed lemurs at Brookfield Zoo were treated to their seventh annual Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. They even practiced social distancing as animal care staff set up a scene that included a laptop showing images of two other lemurs at the zoo to simulate a virtual visit.
The lemurs — Moses, Dogwood, Ramses and Butch — enjoyed a nutritious meal that included a “turkey” made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans, mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy, cranberry sauce made of sugar free gelatin and dried cranberries, and pumpkin and sweet potato pie with a primate biscuit crust and popcorn that served as whipped cream.
Holiday Magic: Celebrating its 39th year, the event is 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 26-31.
Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights, featuring thousands of colored lights all synchronized to music.
Additional displays include a giant 20-foot lighted orb, where visitors can stand inside to take holiday photos, a 41-foot tree, and larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures of a bison, bear, and giraffe.
New this year, guests of all ages can play the Game of Gnomes, searching for 24 gnomes throughout the zoo.
Although Santa Claus will not be making an appearance at Brookfield Zoo this year, families can still take photos next to a life-size cutout of him, as well as at other festively themed selfie frames located around the zoo. Kids will be able to drop off letters to Santa in the giant red box located on the south mall. In addition, written greetings for the animals may be deposited in a designated box.
Although the Brookfield Zoo, located near Chicago, is open, it is following current guidelines from the state of Illinois, meaning no buildings are open and guest capacity is limited. To ensure social distancing, advance admission and parking tickets are required. Reservation times are available in 20-minute increments. Note: On Mondays and Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22, admission is free. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.
