Argument leads to gunfire

The man called police at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. He said he had gone to the area of 65th Street and 23rd Avenue to meet someone in person who he had met online. While he was there he was standing outside his vehicle and had an argument with people outside on the street, Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said. He said a man in black clothing and a mask fired a gun at him then fled on foot south on 23rd Avenue.