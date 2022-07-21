Armed carjacking in Kenosha ends with car chase, suspect in custody

An armed carjacking Thursday morning ended after a brief car chase with the suspect in custody and no reported injuries according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. David Wright said that deputies located a vehicle near the intersection of Green Bay Rd and Washington Rd at approximately 6:23 a.m. that the Kenosha Police Department had reported to be stolen during an armed carjacking earlier that day.

A brief car chase ensued for a few minutes before the suspect was apprehended and taken in to custody, Wright said. No injuries were reported. Wright said the KPD was still investigating the incident.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik with the KPD declined to comment on the initial carjacking and no additional information about the suspect was available by Thursday afternoon.