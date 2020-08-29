Armed neighborhood watch group forms to protect Kenosha subdivision

About a 10 minute drive from Downtown Kenosha, two men stood this week with AR-15 firearms protecting their subdivision.
The armed men were Jason Ottum and Gilbert Rosales, part of a group of about 10 residents of the Kenosha subdivision that have been out nights since Tuesday protecting their neighborhood in light of the unrest in Kenosha.
Despite the we-mean-business message the group conveys to passing motorists, Ottum and and Rosales were anything but threatening Thursday night. They were sincere in their concern for their neighbors and city.
“All we’re doing is making sure the community here is able to go asleep, sleep fine and are not worried about anything,” said Rosales.
Rosales, who has lived in the area for 18 years, got involved after seeing other members of the neighborhood guard assembling Tuesday.
The effort was launched after a Neighborhood Watch meeting held in the wake of violence that ensued largely in the city's Downtown and Uptown districts after the police shooting Aug. 23 of Jacob Blake.
“We had a neighborhood Watch meeting, about 20 of us assembled and talked about what we should do," said Ottum, who has lived in the neighborhood about 20 years.
Several ideas were thrown about and what was initially settled on was if sentrys in the neighborhood saw potential trouble, they would drive through the subdivision and honk their horns so residents would know something was happening.
The decision to arm came afterwards.
"A lot of us are veterans (Ottum and Rosales said they served in the Marines), some are former cops, so we’re comfortable (handling firearms)," Ottum said. “We’re simply doing nothing more than protecting the subdivision."
On patrol
The subdivision guards have been staying in place until about 1 or 2 in the morning and, as of Friday night, had not encountered any trouble in the subdivisions, which being somewhat isolated from the rest of the city are normally staid.
Ottum said a van with young females drove by the guards Thursday and yelled "Black Lives Matter." And Ottum said there was nothing wrong with that and that the group supports peaceful protest.
While on guard, the watch group keeps an ear on the police scanner and members keep in communication with each other via walkie talkies.
“Our approach is when we see a car coming through we flash the ground (with a flashlight) just to let them know there is a presence here,” Rosales said.
If a vehicle does pull into the subdivision, the watch group uses “a friendly approach” to the drivers, letting them know they are just keeping an eye on things.
“The cops have been very supportive," Ottum said of the guard's initiative. "They said ‘guys, just be careful.’ And they actually suggested to use our cars to block a bit (of the street)."
Kenosha Police did not respond to a request to comment about the watch group's efforts.
While the circumstances that led to the guard's formation were unfortunate, a benefit that has emerged, the guard members say, is they have become better acquainted with their neighbors.
“That’s probably the silver lining in all of this. I’ve met other neighbors and we’re all talking," Ottum said.
Outreach efforts
That sense of community is not limited to the armed patrol. Watch members have been delivering refreshments to police and National Guard members who have been stationed at Bradford High School.
And Ottum said that they have established a "Kenosha Strong" GoFundMe account to raise funds for first responders — police, fire and EMS — in Kenosha. As of Saturday, their account had raised about $8,500.
“This is just the way the Kenosha community pulls together and help each other,” Rosales said.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
