Armed neighborhood watch group forms to protect Kenosha subdivision

The decision to arm came afterwards.

"A lot of us are veterans (both men said they served in the Marines), some are former cops, so we’re comfortable (handling firearms)," Jason said. “We’re simply doing nothing more than protecting the subdivision."

On patrol

The subdivision guards have been staying in place until about 1 or 2 in the morning and, as of Friday night, had not encountered any trouble in the subdivisions, which being somewhat isolated from the rest of the city are normally staid.

Jason said a van with young females drove by the guards Thursday and yelled "Black Lives Matter." And he said there was nothing wrong with that and that the group supports peaceful protest.

While on guard, the watch group keeps an ear on the police scanner and members keep in communication with each other via walkie talkies.

“Our approach is when we see a car coming through we flash the ground (with a flashlight) just to let them know there is a presence here,” Gilbert said.

If a vehicle does pull into the subdivision, the watch group uses “a friendly approach” to the drivers, letting them know they are just keeping an eye on things.