Armed person near Jefferson Elementary taken into custody

The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.

Police took the subject into custody with no reported injuries according to reports.

Kenosha Police Sgt, Joseph Nosalik said no other information would be released due to the mental health aspect of the incident.

