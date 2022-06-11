Armed person near Jefferson Elementary taken into custody

The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.
Police took the subject into custody with no reported injuries according to reports.
Kenosha Police Sgt, Joseph Nosalik said no other information would be released due to the mental health aspect of the incident.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, stalking.
Ariel D. Graves
Ariel D. Graves, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paris L. Schreiber
Paris L. Schreiber, Saukville, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesus Alvarez
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Burdick
Paul J. Burdick, 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Keith Griffin Jr.
Keith Griffin Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Daniel E. Haumersen
Daniel E. Haumersen, 7200 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley L. Hawley
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L. Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Evan M. Leimbach
Evan M. Leimbach, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000).
Alberto A. Martinez
Alberto A. Martinez, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property, special facts).
Maquan D. McAllister
Maquan D. McAllister, 3500 block of Spring Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.