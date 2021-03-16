 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed standoff with police reported on 61st Street
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Armed standoff with police reported on 61st Street

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Armed standoff with police reported on 61st Street

Police take up strategic positions at the scene of an armed standoff late Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of 61st Street.

 TERRY FLORES,

City police are asking residents to stay clear of the area in and around the 1100 block of 61st Street, where officers are involved in what has been reported as an armed standoff, Kenosha Police reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No further information was released at that time, but police said they will update the public when more information is available.

The Kenosha News has a reporter on scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Police have asked media not to broadcast live coverage of the event.

View Comments
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert