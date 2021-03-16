Armed standoff with police reported on 61st Street

City police are asking residents to stay clear of the area in and around the 1100 block of 61st Street, where officers are involved in what has been reported as an armed standoff, Kenosha Police reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

No further information was released at that time, but police said they will update the public when more information is available.

The Kenosha News has a reporter on scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Police have asked media not to broadcast live coverage of the event.

