Arrest made in hit-and-run crash

Pleasant Prairie Police have made an arrest in a March 3 hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries.

Police said a 49-year-old man from Twin Lakes was booked into the Kenosha County Jail for hit-and-run causing injury.

He was also cited for operating after suspension, failure to notify police of an accident, operating left of center and unreasonable and imprudent speed.

The crash was reported at 3:24 p.m. March 3 on Highway 50 near 104th Avenue.

According to police, a westbound, dark-colored pickup truck struck another vehicle at 3:24 p.m. then fled the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The pickup truck sustained damage to the front driver’s side.

Another motorist captured a photo of the fleeing vehicle with a dashboard camera.

Police shared the photo with news media and on social media, seeking the public's helping in finding the driver.