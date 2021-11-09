Arrest warrant issued for Kenosha man charged after high-speed chase in Somers

A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Monday issued a $25,000 arrest warrant for a 22-year-old Kenosha man charged after a high-speed chase last month in the Village of Somers.
James E. Daniels IV, of the 2200 block of 57th St., had been scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday before Commissioner Larry Keating. Daniels failed to appear, and the warrant was issued, court records indicate.
Daniels is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two felony counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of operating without a driver’s license and bail jumping.
The felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 25 years, six months and a total fine of $55,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol Oct. 2 at about 9:27 a.m. observed a gray 2004 Buick Rendezvous with the bottom half of its license plate torn off. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which at that time was traveling at 25 miles per hour in a posted 45 mph zone.
The vehicle, driven by the defendant, failed to pull over and instead increased its speed to about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone as he approached Highway E. The complaint states that Daniels then passed a vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway Y in a no-passing zone, blew through a red light at the intersection with 14th Place, nearly collided with a westbound vehicle and almost struck a woman who was walking her dog on 22nd Avenue and crossing 18th Street.
That near collision with the woman, who “had to quickly move to avoid being struck,” led to the felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the complaint.
Police continued their pursuit, which reached speeds of 80 to 85 mph, until it was terminated as they approached 30th Avenue, which was closed for construction at Washington Road.
A deputy later saw the unoccupied vehicle rolling southbound down a gravel alley between 29th and 30th avenues, with its driver’s side door open. The officer saw the defendant running southbound into an alley.
The officer was able to run alongside the still-rolling vehicle and put it into park just before it struck a house. The vehicle came to rest within one to two feet of the house, gas meter and fence, the complaint states.
Police spoke to a woman, who stated that she and the defendant had driven to Racine and that he had dropped her off there to return to Kenosha. The woman stated that Daniels was alone in the vehicle and would have traveled back on Highway Y at the time of the incident.
Court records indicate that Daniels has two previous felony cases in Kenosha County, one in June 2020 for nine felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one in February 2021 for bail jumping and misdemeanor offenses of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
In the 2020 case, Daniels had a $50,000 signature bond, and in the 2021 case, a $5,000 signature bond was imposed.