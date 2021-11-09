Arrest warrant issued for Kenosha man charged after high-speed chase in Somers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That near collision with the woman, who “had to quickly move to avoid being struck,” led to the felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to the complaint.

Police continued their pursuit, which reached speeds of 80 to 85 mph, until it was terminated as they approached 30th Avenue, which was closed for construction at Washington Road.

A deputy later saw the unoccupied vehicle rolling southbound down a gravel alley between 29th and 30th avenues, with its driver’s side door open. The officer saw the defendant running southbound into an alley.

The officer was able to run alongside the still-rolling vehicle and put it into park just before it struck a house. The vehicle came to rest within one to two feet of the house, gas meter and fence, the complaint states.

Police spoke to a woman, who stated that she and the defendant had driven to Racine and that he had dropped her off there to return to Kenosha. The woman stated that Daniels was alone in the vehicle and would have traveled back on Highway Y at the time of the incident.