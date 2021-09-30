Arrest warrant issued for Zion man on felony charges in connection to high-speed chase with stolen car

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the complaint, the Pleasant Prairie officer terminated his pursuit when it reached 61st Street. The officer stated the chase lasted about 1.75 miles with a top speed of 83 mph.

A short time later, dispatch advised that two male subjects had abandoned the vehicle in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue, and that both were seen running eastbound.

Police eventually located the defendant near the intersection of 51st Street and 34th Avenue, where he denied operating a vehicle. McCarthy has a listed address in Zion, but stated he lives in Kenosha and drives to Illinois to purchase narcotics.

McCarthy was located with a female, Isabel M. Steele-Cartwright, 22, Lake Villa, Ill., who was later charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without consent and obstructing an officer. A $5,000 arrest warrant was issued for her by Keating on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a restaurant on 52nd Street showed the Camry parked in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue. A male and a female, who appeared to be McCarthy and Steele-Cartwright, are seen exiting, the complaint states.