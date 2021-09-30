Arrest warrant issued for Zion man on felony charges in connection to high-speed chase with stolen car

A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a 34-year-old Zion, Ill., man who faces two felony charges after a high-speed chase in the Village of Pleasant Prairie in April.
Joshua J. McCarthy had been scheduled to be in court for an initial appearance, but when he failed to appear, the warrant was issued by Commissioner Larry Keating.
McCarthy is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and driving or operating a vehicle without owner's consent, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
The two felonies each carry a possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 17 a Pleasant Prairie Police Officer observed a gray Toyota Camry with no license plates traveling eastbound in the 4900 block of 75th Street.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the defendant accelerated, entered the Pershing Shopping Plaza, drove through the McDonald's parking lot and into the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
The officer stated he was about to terminate the pursuit because of the amount of parked cars and foot traffic, but a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy had positioned his vehicle where the Camry was headed. The defendant allegedly continued at a high rate of speed, past the squad and north onto Pershing Boulevard.
According to the complaint, the Pleasant Prairie officer terminated his pursuit when it reached 61st Street. The officer stated the chase lasted about 1.75 miles with a top speed of 83 mph.
A short time later, dispatch advised that two male subjects had abandoned the vehicle in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue, and that both were seen running eastbound.
Police eventually located the defendant near the intersection of 51st Street and 34th Avenue, where he denied operating a vehicle. McCarthy has a listed address in Zion, but stated he lives in Kenosha and drives to Illinois to purchase narcotics.
McCarthy was located with a female, Isabel M. Steele-Cartwright, 22, Lake Villa, Ill., who was later charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without consent and obstructing an officer. A $5,000 arrest warrant was issued for her by Keating on Tuesday.
Surveillance video from a restaurant on 52nd Street showed the Camry parked in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue. A male and a female, who appeared to be McCarthy and Steele-Cartwright, are seen exiting, the complaint states.
The Camry later was listed as stolen out of Zion, Ill. The owner stated he had spent the night at a Sheridan Motel on April 10 with both defendants because they had nowhere else to go. The owner stated all three of them had been drinking heavily and doing drugs, and when he woke up at about 3 or 4 a.m., he noticed neither defendant was in the room and the vehicle was missing.
The owner told police he messaged McCarthy on Facebook, but was told "he no longer had the vehicle, but gave it to some guy he owed money to."