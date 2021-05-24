Arrest warrants issued for two Kenosha men in connection with bar fight

Arrest warrants were issued Monday morning for two Kenosha men arrested in April after a bar fight.

Court records indicate that warrants were issued for Samuel G. Costabile, 24, and Dominic S. Costabile, 28, who both reside at the same Kenosha address.

Both men are charged with a felony count of substantial battery, which carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct as a party to a crime, which carries a fine of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint against both men, a Kenosha police officer responded to The Factory, 5010 7th Ave., at 1:58 a.m. on April 11 when dispatchers had advised that there "were 10 people fighting inside the bar and that someone had kicked their teeth out."

The victim told police he was in the bar and was suddenly attacked but was unable to provide a description or give a reason for the attack. The officer observed that the man's top two front incisor teeth were broken off about halfway up each tooth, his left front bottom incisor was chipped and he had several marks to his forehead and cheeks.

