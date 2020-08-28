Arrests for violating curfew rise in Kenosha

“I don’t know why they were arresting people,” Levin said of what was going on Wednesday. “We were just peacefully protesting. There was nothing going on.”

They told the officers they just wanted to get home. When an officer asked why they were running, Wood said she told him: “We’ve seen you guys detaining people and you weren’t doing it very nicely, so if we were running from anything we were running from you.”

The officers then started talking among themselves. They overheard one of them say “Let’s just cut him a break and let them go home.”

Another officer then told Levin, who was driving, “get your (expletives) home now, I’m not going to tell you again.” They left immediately and got home safely.

‘We have every right to be here in protest’

Despite the curfew, Wood questioned the legality of the detentions. “We have every right to be here in protest,” she said, citing First Amendment rights.

When asked why she marches along with the Black Lives Matter protests, Levin got emotional. Levin is Caucasian and is engaged to be married to a Black man, Tyrell Brewton, a truck driver who she says “works his (expletive) off.”