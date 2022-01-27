Arson ruled out in Model Market fire; remains now undergoing DNA analysis to identify victim

Arson has been officially been ruled out as a cause of the Jan. 5 fire that destroyed Model Market and authorities have turned to DNA to identify the human remains later found in the debris.

"No foul play is believed to be involved … (Investigators have) ruled it out and they’ve turned it over to insurance," Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said Thursday afternoon. "They wouldn’t have been able to do that if foul play was believed."

While the investigation into the exact cause and origin of the fire continues, authorities said the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is now looking to make a positive identification of the body through comparative DNA analysis.

Immediately following the fire, the family of Johnny Mikus, a retired chef and part-time caterer who lived in one of the four units above the former community grocery store, reported him missing. On Jan. 11, fire investigators discovered a body among the debris at the scene at 2327 54th St.

A neighbor told family members that he had been last seen at the back entrance to his apartment, one of four units above Model Market. A building owner had also called him to tell him there was a fire and that he should get out. He described Mikus as coughing and delirious when he had reached him.

Theresa Moon, Mikus’ niece, said her father was asked to provide a DNA sample earlier this week in order to test against the sample found in the fire in an effort to make the positive identification. She said her family hopes to find out the results soon.

“At this point all we can do is be patient,” she said.

Medical examiner Patrice Hall said DNA is used when dental records are unable to be obtained.

"There are no dental records available," Hall said. "We obtain a DNA sample from the person who died and then obtain a DNA sample from the person's (blood) relative."

She said it could "take a bit" to determine if the remains are Mikus' because the DNA must be examined in a lab.

"When you have a person who dies that can't be identified and you have a good idea of who they are, most of the times we can go the route of using dental records. A lot of people have fillings and other dental work, so it's pretty apparent when we send those out to be evaluated by either a forensic odontologist or a forensic pathologist and then they can usually right away make an identification using dental records," she said. "But not everybody has a dentist and not everybody who has had a dentist that has had work done, too. ... We had to go to the next means of trying to identify a person. That would be DNA."

