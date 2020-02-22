Artist recaptures Lake Geneva's historic railroad bridge

Newcomb spent several weeks on the painting, which she has since donated to the Geneva Lake Museum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Museum director Janet Ewing said she was excited to have the painting, saying that she has long been a fan of Newcomb’s artwork.

“She’s a very high-profile Lake Geneva artist, and we’re very proud to be the recipient,” Ewing said. “I’ve personally been following Nancy’s work for many years.”

Ewing said museum officials will determine a location to display the painting.

“We have to give it some good thought, because we want to make sure we put it in a nice, prominent place,” she said.

The railroad bridge, which is part of a recreational path heading into downtown, dates back to the days when trains ran through Lake Geneva and delivered visitors to the city.

Newcomb said she debated about whether to donate the painting to the museum or to City Hall.

James Davis, docent for the Geneva Lake Museum, said he was pleased to have it at the museum.

“We got first crack at it,” Davis said.